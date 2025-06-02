Raysearch To Present Advanced Software Innovations For Particle Therapy At PTCOG 63

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will exhibit at PTCOG 63, held June 3-6, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At booth #08, the company will showcase its latest software innovations driving the future of particle therapy.

RaySearch's portfolio – including RayStation ®*, RayCare ®*, RayIntelligence ®, and RayCommand ®* – continues to lead in transforming complex treatment systems into intelligent, adaptive cancer care.

Featured highlights in particle therapy



Proton arc therapy : Now clinically applied, with enhanced dose conformity and organ sparing.

Monte Carlo dose engine : Ultra-fast, GPU-based computation and optimization without sacrificing accuracy.

Robust optimization : Integrated uncertainty management and comprehensive plan evaluation. Upright treatment planning *: Supporting workflows for fixed beamline treatments, improving patient comfort and facility design.

In addition to these highlights, more advanced features across the RaySearch product portfolio will be available for live demonstration - reflecting the company's commitment to smarter, safer, and more efficient radiotherapy. Learn more here .

Latest innovations in RaySearch's systems

The latest capabilities in RayStation will be showcased, including high-speed adaptive replanning, expanded AI-driven image segmentation, and enhanced automated planning both using machine learning techniques but also state-of-the-art conventional automated planning algorithms*. Three new models for deep learning planning, a unique capability in RayStation, will be shown as well as the new automated planning algorithm ECHO. The algorithm was originally developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, USA, and is now fully integrated in RayStation. A further highlight is the upgraded Plan Explorer module*, that offers a centralized space to explore and compare treatment options across modalities and planning strategies.

RayCare 's transformative approach to oncology workflows will be demonstrated, connecting and orchestrating every step of the cancer treatment process. Key features include active oncology workflows, high-level automation, tight integration with RayStation and treatment machines, and advanced treatment course management – delivering a new standard in efficiency, coordination, and patient-centered care.

RayIntelligence will also be demonstrated. RayIntelligence is a cloud-based oncology analytics system that seamlessly integrates with both RayStation and RayCare to aggregate fragmented data into clear, decision-driving insights. Visitors can explore data dashboards such as treatment planning overview, clinic treatment overview, and integrations with external data sources, offering a comprehensive view of clinical operations and system performance.

RaySearch will also present RayCommand , a treatment control system linking treatment machines with planning and oncology information systems, and μ-RayStation , a platform supporting small animal irradiation research.

Join us in booth #08 to experience how RaySearch is shaping the next frontier in particle therapy.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

About RayCommand

RayCommand®* treatment control system (TCS) is the link between the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RayCommand coordinates and orchestrates the different systems involved, such as imaging systems, beam delivery systems and the patient support system. Effective coordination is critical in order to achieve safe and efficient patient treatments.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets. RayStation v2025, RayCare v2025, RayCommand, upright treatment planning, deep learning planning and the upgraded Plan Explorer module are not available for use or sale in Argentina, Canada or the USA.

