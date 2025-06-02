Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Hires Kelly Conner As A Business Development Manager For Liquid, Thermal, Solvent & Water-Wash Photopolymers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 30 years of experience in the printing and packaging industry, Kelly Conner has built a reputation for delivering technical expertise, strategic sales solutions, and fostering strong client relationships. His career began in flexographic printing, where he advanced from machine operator to leadership roles, refining his skills in troubleshooting, technical sales, and business development. As a Sales Specialist at tesatape, Conner managed accounts across seven states, providing hands-on support and driving revenue growth. His leadership roles at Anderson & Vreeland, Flint Group Narrow Web, and Pitman Company further strengthened his ability to optimize sales strategies, streamline operations, and solve problems -particularly in the realm of photopolymer technology, where he has helped clients enhance efficiency and achieve their production goals.

Larry Dingman, Director of the Polymer team, contributed, "Conner thrives at solving customer challenges and empowering teams to maximize operational efficiency. Our customers and internal teams will greatly benefit from his wealth of plate optimization and troubleshooting support".

In this new position, Conner will work towards strengthening relationships with A&V Account Managers and clienteles, strategizing to uncover new opportunities, and introduce modern solutions, all while backing teams to achieve their objectives. He will cultivate lasting relationships built on being a trusted advisor and facilitate in smooth adoptions of polymer plate technology.

Conner is excited to join the team and looks forward to being a contributing member, bringing his industry knowledge, problem-solving skills, and passion for collaborative success. He has completed advanced training programs through the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA), German Flexographic Technical Association (DFTA), and Fox Valley Technical College, to enhance his skills in process optimization, troubleshooting, and equipment integration. Outside of work, he enjoys photography, cycling, golf, and is considering exploring pickleball as his next hobby.

