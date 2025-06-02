[Latest] Global Hybrid Powertrain Market Size/Share Worth USD 483.33 Billion By 2034 At A 15.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Hybrid Powertrain Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 118.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 130.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 483.33 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, General Motors Company, Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz Group AG), Subaru Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Porsche AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Kia Corporation, AB Volvo, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and others. Austin, TX, USA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Hybrid Powertrain Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Full Hybrid (HEV), Mild Hybrid (MHEV), Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=efd0dcc5-bd77-460d-af1f-39851b895afe&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/efd0dcc5-bd77-460d-af1f-39851b895afe/global-hybrid-powertrain-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Hybrid Powertrain Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Hybrid Powertrain Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 118.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 130.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 483.33 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Hybrid Powertrain Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, The Hybrid Powertrain Market is increasing rapidly with increases in demand for low-emission, fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe. Market leaders such as Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Ford Motor Company, and Toyota Motor Corporation are taking the lead with innovations in battery technology, powertrain integration, and regenerative braking to maximize performance and sustainability. Government subsidies and stricter emissions controls are driving expansion in hybrids in Asia, North America, and Europe. Energy management technology and AI also contribute to increased efficiency, as strategic partnerships allow such companies to enter growing markets as well as meet diverse regional needs.

Hybrid Powertrain Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Stringent Emission Regulations : Tough emission standards are forcing innovation within the automotive industry by requiring cleaner greenhouse gas emissions from cars. Manufacturers are responding with increased hybrid models to keep up with changing green standards. From 2022 to 2025, efforts such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act put forth tax incentives of up to $7,500 for clean vehicles, including plug-in hybrids. Models like Toyota's 2024 Prius Prime and bZ4X, Honda's Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, and Ford's hybrid lineup are the beneficiaries of such incentives, as well as other state-level benefits including rebates and HOV lane privileges, driving customer adoption.

Incentives Taken By Government : Government incentives play a vital role in initiating early uptake of green vehicles like hybrids by offering financial incentives through tax credits, rebates, and waiver of fees. Between 2022 and 2025, the U.S. federal government has been giving tax credits of $3,700 to $7,500 for qualifying plug-in hybrids. Companies such as Ford and Toyota guide customers through these incentives with such resources as state-by-state charts and EV Incentive Finders. Globally, nations such as India are simplifying the adoption of hybrids too, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana states providing incentives for cleaner modes of transport.

Urbanization and Traffic Congestion : Traffic Congestion and Urbanization have increased the need for fuel-efficient cars, especially hybrids, that perform better in stop-and-go city driving. Between 2022 and 2025, manufacturers have increasingly adapted their hybrids for urban applications. Ford's 2025 Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid, for instance, is designed to provide maximum fuel efficiency and reduced emissions under city conditions. Honda continues to push the city advantages of its electrified range, while Toyota's hybrids, such as the RAV4 Hybrid, continue to be the preference of city motorists seeking both economy and reliable performance despite increasing congestion.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 130.98 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 483.33 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 118.95 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.6% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Vehicle Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Hybrid Powertrain Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Growing environmental regulations and growing consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles drive the Hybrid Powertrain Market. Leaders in the market, such as Toyota and Ford, have built formidable hybrid lineups, using advanced technology to enhance the performance of the cars and reduce emissions. Moreover, government subsidies and incentives across the globe even further bolster market development by reducing the cost of hybrid vehicles for consumers.

Weaknesses: Although there are advantages, hybrid powertrains are still faced with disadvantages, such as the higher initial price of a car compared to conventional engines, which may be pricing out price-sensitive consumers. Technical sophistication of hybrid powertrains also means higher maintenance expenses and highly trained service networks. In addition, battery technology limitations, such as mass and limited range, could influence vehicle performance overall, as well as customer acceptability.

Opportunities: Ongoing improvements in electric motor and battery technology are huge growth opportunities for hybrid powertrains. Increased use of hybrid commercial vehicles and SUVs is opening up new market opportunities. Increased urbanization and stricter emission norms across the world are driving manufacturers to innovate and spend on hybrid technology. The budding markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America also possess enormous market growth potential with increasing environmental awareness and government support.

Threats: Rising popularity and falling prices of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (EVs) represent a serious threat to hybrid powertrain demand and, in the long term, cap its market share. Volatile raw material prices for parts and batteries are also impacting production expenses. Uncertainty in regulatory policy affecting some markets and competition from emerging technologies like fuel cell cars put additional pressure on the hybrid powertrain market.

Hybrid Powertrain Market Regional Perspective

The Hybrid Powertrain Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The North American hybrid powertrain market is the creation, manufacture, and utilization of motor vehicles that have internal combustion engines merged with electric drive systems. The market encompasses different hybrid configurations such as full hybrids (HEVs), mild hybrids (MHEVs), and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), all to conserve fuel and minimize emissions. In 2023, North American hybrid car sales increased tremendously, 17% more than last year, to a record 1.2 million units sold. This is more demand on the part of consumers for cleaner and more efficient-riding vehicle choices.

Europe: Stringent environmental protection laws and ambitious action toward reducing carbon emissions drive Europe's hybrid powertrain sector. Europe's hybrid powertrain sector represents a broad hybrid vehicle scope, focusing on the collaboration of cutting-edge technologies to achieve the European Union's climate objectives. In 2023, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for barely more than 15% of the total new car sales in Europe, while plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) dominated approximately 8% of the market. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) maintained their steady advancement and stood at over 9% of new car sales in the EU-27.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific hybrid powertrain market is characterized by high urbanization, government promotion, and a robust manufacturing sector. Hybrid vehicle uptake is being led by countries such as China, Japan, and India due to aspirations to minimize air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. Recently, BYD unveiled a new hybrid powertrain system that enables automobiles to run for as long as 1,250 miles without refueling or recharging, having an equivalent fuel efficiency of approximately 81 miles per gallon. Hyundai Motor India also made an announcement about an intent to develop 26 new automobile models, including hybrids, by the year 2030 to cement its position as the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer.

LAMEA: The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) hybrid powertrain market is increasing with the increasing demand for green transportation options. Economic development and increasing environmental concerns are encouraging countries in this region to implement hybrid technology. In the latest news, the Tank 500 hybrid SUV entered the market in South Africa on 14 August 2024. The SUV is produced in an Ultra Luxury model and has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine, which is a milestone in clean vehicle choices for the market.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=2b88538e-277c-4d4b-ae13-8012a0dffa9b&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2b88538e-277c-4d4b-ae13-8012a0dffa9b/global-hybrid-powertrain-market-2025-2034-by-vehicle-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Hybrid Powertrain Market 2025 – 2034 (By Vehicle Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Hybrid Powertrain Market :



Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

General Motors Company

Volkswagen Group

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

Subaru Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Porsche AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Kia Corporation

AB Volvo

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Others

The Hybrid Powertrain Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Full Hybrid (HEV)

Mild Hybrid (MHEV) Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work toward achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution, from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation falls, forecasting or opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

