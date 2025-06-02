Briacell Reports Robust Overall Survival And Clinical Benefit Data At ASCO 2025
| Table 1. Median overall survival (OS) in BriaCell Phase 2 Study patients who were treated with Phase 3 formulation (without IFNγ) compared with comparable patients in the literature
|N = 54
| Breast Cancer
Types
| Median Prior
Lines of Therapy
|Median (months)
| Phase 3 formulation
(without IFNγ)
| 61% HR+
33% TNBC
6% HER2+
|
6
| 17.3*
13.9
|Cortes et al.1
| 57% HR+
18-19% TNBC
18-20% HER2+
|
4
|9.1-9.3
|Kazmi et al.2
| 51-52% HR+
25-29% TNBC
9-24% HER2+
|
2
|7.2-9.8
|
* Patients treated since 2022
1. Cortes J, et al. Annals of Oncology 2018
2. Kazmi S, et al. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020
| Table 2. Median overall survival (OS), and clinical benefit rate (CBR) in TNBC patients treated with Bria-IMT Phase 3 formulation compared with pivotal Phase 3 ASCENT1 study results (Trodelvy® (SG) vs. Treatment of Physicians Choice (TPC) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC))
|Trial (Cohort)
| Age (Median,
Range)
| Prior
Therapies
(Median)
| Prior ADC/CPI
(%)
| CNS
Mets
| OS
(Median,
Months)
| CBR
(%)
| TNBC Bria-
IMT (Phase 3
Formulation)
|62 (44-80)
|6 (2-13)
|20/19
|4
|11.4
|45 %
|ASCENT (SG)
|54 (27-82)
|4 (2-17)
|27/None Listed
| None
Listed
|11.8
|40%
|ASCENT (TPC)
|53 (27-81)
|4 (2-14)
|27/None Listed
| None
Listed
|6.9
|8%
|
1Bardia, A., et al Journal of Clinical Oncology, 42(15), 1738–1744.
- As shown in table 2, both OS and CBR values were in line or higher than those reported in the treatment arm of the ASCENT study for TNBC patients treated with Phase 3 formulation of Bria-IMT regimen but were almost 2 times higher than those shown in the TPC comparator arm.
| Table 3: Median overall survival (OS), and clinical benefit rate (CBR) in HR+/HER2- patients treated with the Bria-IMT (Phase 3 formulation) compared with pivotal Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 2 study results (SG or Chemo in Hormone Receptor +/HER2- MBC)
|Trial (Cohort)
| Age
(Median,
Range)
| Prior
Therapies
(Median)
| Prior
ADC/CPI
(%)
| CNS
Mets
| OS
(Median,
Months)
|CBR (%)
| HR+/HER2-
Bria-IMT (Phase 3
Formulation)
|62 (44-80)
|6 (2-13)
|17/2
|1
|17.3
|60 %
|TROPiCS (SG)
|57 (49-65)
|3
| None
Listed
| None
Listed
|14.4
|34%
|TROPiCS (Chemo)
|55 (48-63)
|3
| None
Listed
| None
Listed
|11.2
|22%
|
2Rugo, H. S., et al. The Lancet, 402(10411), 1423–1433.
- As shown in table 3, both OS and CBR values for patients treated with Phase 3 formulation of the Bria-IMT regimen were higher than those reported in both arms of the TROPICS study. Favorable tolerability profile: Bria-IMT was well-tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuations. 22% of patients are still in active survival follow up with one patient remaining on study now for over 18 months.
The efficacy data and favorable safety profile of the Phase 3 formulation support the continued evaluation of Bria-IMT in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial (NCT06072612 ), which compares Bria-IMT to the treatment of physician's choice. The ongoing patient subset analysis in this trial aims to identify the patients who may derive the greatest benefit from Bria-IMT treatment.
Poster Title: Trial in progress: A study of Bria-OTSTM cellular immunotherapy in metastatic recurrent breast cancer
Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT
Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1136
Poster Board Number: 107a
Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer-Metastatic
In a dose-escalation Phase 1/2 study, heavily pre-treated MBC patients received Bria-OTS monotherapy (single agent Bria-OTS cells only). The Phase 1 segment enrolled and treated 3 patients with the first patient achieving a confirmed resolution of a breast cancer lung metastasis and remaining on study with single agent Bria-OTS. Following successful completion of safety evaluations, BriaCell has initiated the combination cohort dosing the first patient with Bria-OTS plus checkpoint inhibitor (CPI).
Publish-Only Abstract Title : Impact of HLA Matching on Clinical Outcomes in a Phase 2 Trial of Bria-IMT Plus Anti PD1 in Advanced Breast Cancer
Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on .
About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at .
Safe Harbor
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell's Bria-IMT regimen presenting promising results for individuals with metastatic breast cancer, including with respect to its efficacy and safety; BriaCell further confirming such results in their ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with the ultimate goal of bringing novel treatments to cancer patients in need; and Bria-IMT's potential for advancement in clinical development, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information
Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
...
Investor Relations Contact:
...
