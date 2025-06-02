Stifel Completes Acquisition Of Bryan Garnier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co. (“Bryan Garnier”), a leading independent full-service investment bank specializing in the European technology and healthcare sectors.

“Bryan Garnier brings focused sector expertise, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a strong reputation for trusted advice-qualities that align closely with Stifel's values and strategy,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.“This partnership enhances our European capabilities and moves us closer to our goal of being the premier global investment bank for the middle market. Together, we're creating a transatlantic advisory platform built for long-term growth.”



Founded in 1996, Bryan Garnier offers a comprehensive suite of services, including mergers & acquisitions advisory, equity capital markets, and debt and equity private placement services to European growth companies, large corporates, private equity firms, and institutional investors. As of today, where possible, Bryan Garnier will be rebranded as Stifel, and the process of officially changing the Bryan Garnier group legal entity names to Stifel will be initiated.

Combined, Stifel and Bryan Garnier have led more than 500 European technology and healthcare transactions since 2020, including advisory, sponsor-led M&A, equity, and debt deals.

“This is an exciting day for Bryan Garnier, our employees, and our clients,” said Olivier Garnier, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bryan Garnier.“Joining the Stifel platform allows us to offer the European market a broader array of solutions, enhanced cross-border reach, and deeper market expertise. We have closely followed Stifel's impressive growth and are eager to join forces with a partner that shares our focus on premier client service and execution.” Mr. Garnier will assume the role of Chairman of Stifel Europe, where he will help grow the firm's pan-European platform and focus on client engagement.

With approximately 10,000 professionals located in approximately 400 offices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Stifel is a leading M&A advisor and a premier capital markets firm, dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors. Since 2012, Stifel is ranked No. 1 in North American M&A transactions under $1 billion and has been named U.S. Mid-Market Equity House of the Year by International Financing Review (IFR) five times since 2013.

