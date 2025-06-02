Prepare Now: Homeowners Along Coast, Inland Urged To Strengthen Homes With IBHS Hurricane Ready Guidance

Roof, garage door, two most critical areas to prevent damage from high winds, heavy rain

RICHBURG, S.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the traditional start of hurricane season, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS ) advises both coastal and inland homeowners to take steps now using its research-based Hurricane Ready guidance to prepare their homes ahead of the next storm.

While homes closer to the coast are at higher risk of experiencing the full force of a hurricane, Hurricane Helene's 500-mile path of destruction across the Southeast last year served as an example of the severe structural damage that can result from sheer wind force and catastrophic inland flooding. The 2024 hurricane season brought the third-highest number of tornadoes from tropical storms and caused major inland damage, highlighting the need for preparedness in all areas.

"Storms don't just impact the coastline – high winds, heavy rain and flooding can cause significant damage far inland. Taking proactive mitigation steps now can make all the difference," said Sarah Dillingham, IBHS senior meteorologist. "Hurricane preparation isn't just about staying safe during the storm – it's about ensuring your family, home and community can recover quickly afterward. Preparedness today means resilience tomorrow."

IBHS researchers have identified science-backed actions to strengthen vulnerable areas of buildings against high wind and heavy rain. Larger projects like re-roofing to the FORTIFIED standard, installing hurricane shutters or upgrading to a wind-rated garage door may require more time or resources and should be tackled now.

Resilience begins with the roof, which is the first line of defense against severe weather. If the roof is compromised during a storm, it often leads to significant structural damage and interior water damage. Homeowners should prioritize having their roof inspected and repairs made if needed.

When it's time to re-roof, ask your contractor to install your new roof following the FORTIFIED Roof standard, which was developed based on decades of IBHS research into how homes are vulnerable to storms and methods to minimize damage caused by hurricanes, tornadoes and other high wind events. A new study from the Center for Risk and Insurance Research (CRIR) at the University of Alabama found after Hurricane Sally, which made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2020, FORTIFIED homes were 70% less likely to file a claim than homes built to typical construction standards.

To better understand roofs and their materials, homeowners can use IBHS's Roofing Roadmaps , an online tool that provides tangible guidance on roof systems to reset roof cover performance expectations.

Garage doors also play a fundamental role in structural resilience as high winds can force a garage door inward, allowing air to rush in and pressure to build pushing up on the roof and out against the surrounding walls. This can create a chain reaction of structural failure compromising the entire building.

IBHS recommends garage doors that are labeled with a wind rating of 130 mph or higher. A wind-rated garage door, along with its reinforced components, such as tracks, jamb brackets, hinges, rollers and struts, have been tested to show they can withstand high winds from thunderstorms, derechos and even hurricanes, significantly reducing the risk of storm damage. If a garage door is not labeled as wind resistant, homeowners should replace it with one wind-rated based on their area.

"Our post-event field damage investigations conducted after Hurricane Ike and the tornadoes in Joplin, Missouri, and Moore, Oklahoma, revealed 90% of homes with garage doors that survived the storm had no structural damage to the roof," Dillingham explained.

Besides the larger projects, there are budget-friendly actions to take just before a storm to reduce high wind and rain damage:



Prevent water entry: Caulk gaps and cracks around windows and doors to keep wind and rain out.



Trim trees: Trees can pose a threat to your home during high winds. According to the CRIR study, over 46% of the claims during Hurricane Sally in 2020 were the result of falling trees. Reduce the risk of this type of damage by removing branches that overhang the house and any dead, dying or diseased trees.



Clear the yard: Clear debris from the yard to prevent wind-driven hazards and have a plan to quickly store items like patio furniture, grills and toys inside.



Secure power: Maintain or purchase a generator to keep essential appliances running during outages.

Document belongings: Use your phone to create a geotagged home inventory video of belongings and store it in the cloud for access after the storm in the event you do experience damage and need to file an insurance claim.

Visit ibhs/hurricaneready for the full IBHS Hurricane Ready guide with more critical actions to prevent storm damage.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at IBHS .

About FORTIFIED

Based on decades of research by IBHS, FORTIFIED is a voluntary construction and re-roofing program designed to strengthen structures against severe weather, including high winds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Visit fortifiedhome to learn more about the program, including the designation process.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

