Assured Data Protection Launches Rubrik MSP Service In France

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At launch, Assured has partnered with I-TRACING, a leading managed cybersecurity services provider ('MSSP') in France, addressing all the most critical needs of its blue-chip clients. Benefiting from its one-stop-shop positioning, I-TRACING's strong differentiation lies in its unique security operations centre ('SOC') managed services offering. The SOC protects complex environments on a 24/7 basis, leveraging an integrated international 'follow-the-sun' operating model. Through the partnership, I-TRACING is now able to offer Rubrik's data protection platform as a managed service through Assured's second site data replication infrastructure.

This partnership will strengthen an already compelling offer to mid-market and enterprise organisations across France in sectors including manufacturing, retail and luxury brands, offering customers 24/7/365 French-language back up and DR support. The French launch sees Assured hire Erwan Jouan, as France Country Manager to lead operations in the region. Erwan Jouan is a seasoned French cybersecurity specialist and will be based out of Paris.

Rob Mackle, EVP EMEA & APJ at Assured commented: "Our launch into France is an important step forward for Assured in Europe. The French market is very receptive to in-country managed service and recognises the value that companies like ours can bring. We're excited to build out our team in France and partner with a leading cyber security specialist like I-TRACING. We want to continue to deliver our innovative disaster recovery solutions with industry leading managed services to every French business that needs it."

Théodore Michel Vrangos, Co-Founder & CEO at I-TRACING commented, "Partnering with Assured in France is a great move for our business and customers. Our customers are asking for robust immutable backup and recovery capabilities, but many solutions were out of reach due to cost and complexity. Partnering with Assured allows us to deliver the gold standard in data protection through Rubrik, while offering an affordable managed service tailored to their needs."

Backed by a new capital injection secured in 2024 with Oakley Capital, Assured has embarked on a major global expansion beyond the UK, encompassing North America, Latin America, the Middle-East, North Africa and Australasia. Assured works directly with customers, MSPs, and resellers to ensure that businesses can protect and recover their critical data and operations in the event of outages, natural disasters, ransomware, and cyber attacks, which continue to be a major threat to organisations of all sizes. Customers receive a fully managed Rubrik service from design and implementation through to recovery and daily proactive support.

Ghazal Asif, VP, Global Channels & Alliances, Rubrik commented: "Assured is a valued partner and we're delighted to see the company expand its services into France. In the face of the increasing cyber threat landscape, French businesses can now achieve true cyber resiliency through Assured's 24/7/365 managed Rubrik service."

To book a meeting with the Assured team, please contact us at [email protected]

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit

Press Contact

Laura Midgley

Head of Marketing, EMEA

E: [email protected]

T: +44 (800) 061 4298

SOURCE Assured Data Protection Inc.