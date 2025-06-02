403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Novonesis Completes Acquisition Of Dsm-Firmenichs's Share Of The Feed Enzyme Alliance
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novonesis has successfully completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich's share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance following the satisfaction of all closing conditions. The acquisition was initially announced on February 11, 2025 (announcement No 2).
Please read the full announcement in PDF.
Attachment
-
2025_Closing_of_the_Feed_Enzyme_Alliance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment