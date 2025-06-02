Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Novonesis Completes Acquisition Of Dsm-Firmenichs's Share Of The Feed Enzyme Alliance


2025-06-02 07:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novonesis has successfully completed the acquisition of dsm-firmenich's share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance following the satisfaction of all closing conditions. The acquisition was initially announced on February 11, 2025 (announcement No 2).

