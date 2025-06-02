New Land Capital Brings Innovation, Investors, And Ideas Together At SIA Startup Show & Afterparty

(Left to right) Yanyi Li, Founder of NuwaMarketing, Joy (Qianyi) Xu, SIA Chair & VP of Investor Relations at New Land Capital, and Catherine (Xiaoxiao) Cai, General Partner at Palm Drive Capital

New Land Capital brought together a dynamic mix of investors, innovators, and visionaries at the Sustainability in Action (SIA) Startup Show & Afterparty.

- Joy (Qianyi) Xu, SIA Chair & VP of Investor Relations at New Land CapitalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Land Capital brought together a dynamic mix of investors, innovators, and visionaries at the Sustainability in Action (SIA ) Startup Show & Afterparty. The event, part competition, part celebration, highlighted milestone achievements from bold thinkers and entrepreneurs tackling real-world challenges through the lens of sustainability, business, and creativity. Guests experienced an evening of inspiration, where forward-thinking ideas sparked conversations about the future of industry and urban development. With SIA, New Land Capital aims to foster a global, multidisciplinary platform that champions ESG-driven innovation and elevates the next generation of leaders across business, technology, and the arts.“The stage today belongs to every bold thinker and fearless innovator. When we launched SIA on February 7th, it was about reflecting on our purpose and building something lasting. With nearly 30 years of development experience and a total development value of $2.5 billion, we've always believed that real estate should serve a greater good,” said Sam (Hangyuan) Zhang, Managing Partner at New Land Capital.“From day one, SIA set out to be more than a competition - it's a launchpad where bold ideas meet real-world action,” said Joy (Qianyi) Xu, SIA Chair & VP of Investor Relations at New Land Capital.“Watching participants transform today's sustainability challenges into tangible solutions has been truly inspiring. And this is just the beginning - we're committed to growing this platform for innovation and impact.”Pop-Up Pitches: Bold Ideas from Three Visionary StartupsThe Pop-up Pitch session featured three standout teams, each given 15 minutes to present innovative solutions at the intersection of sustainability, design, and business. First up was UUL Company, a brand redefining modern luxury through traceable, high-aesthetic cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia. They were followed by SereNova, a wellness-tech startup combining red light therapy, cryotherapy, and hyperbaric oxygen treatment into a non-invasive anti-aging solution. Closing out the session was Josephine Collection, a fine jewelry brand showcasing ethical luxury with lab-grown diamonds and a fully transparent supply chain. Each pitch was followed by a live Q&A with the judges, offering insight into the real-world potential of these forward-thinking ventures.Celebrating Vision: Startup Stars Shine Bright at SIA Pop-Up Pitch AwardsThere was an exciting energy in the air as the Pop-up Pitch session came to a close and the spotlight shifted to the final moment of the night: the SIA Startup Awards and live audience voting. Attendees cast their votes via WeChat, joining judges in a dual scoring process to help determine which of the three standout teams would take home the evening's top honors.Three award presenters joined the stage to honor the finalists. Joy Xu, founder of the SIA program & VP of Investor Relations at New Land Capital. Xiaojing Zhu, an art curator and academic with a background in Art History and Design, brought a cultural lens to the evening's interdisciplinary focus. And Wenhui Zhang, Operations Manager at New Land Capital, whose leadership spans fund operations and high-volume real estate transactions, presented the evening's top honor.With the votes in, it was time to announce the winners:- Second Runner-Up Award went to UUL Company, presented by Joy Xu.- First Runner-Up Award went toSereNova, presented by Xiaojing Zhu.- Champion of the SIA Startup Competition went to Josephine Collection, presented by Wenhui Zhang.Leaders Across Investment, Branding, Sustainability, and Tech Share Candid Insights on Innovation and ImpactThe evening included an engaging Roundtable Panel Speaking session styled as a fireside chat that brought together five distinguished voices from the worlds of investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and market strategy. The discussion offered candid insights and dynamic exchange among trailblazers shaping the future of business.Panelists included Catherine (Xiaoxiao) Cai, General Partner at Palm Drive Capital, whose global investment portfolio spans health, tech, and logistics; Yanyi Li, a Forbes-recognized entrepreneur and founder of Nuwa Marketing, known for bridging U.S.–China brand strategy; Anyi Wang, Research Fellow at Columbia University's Climate School, who is pioneering sustainable education and urban indicators; and Bolong Li, VP of Global Growth at Audible (Amazon), a tech leader with past roles at Apple and current teaching positions at Columbia Business School and NYU.Connections, Cuisine, and Conversations Carry the Night ForwardWith the formal program complete, guests were invited to continue the evening with open networking and celebratory conversations at the SIA Afterparty. A heartfelt thank you went to event sponsor Yun Zhi Nan, whose culinary spread brought the vibrant flavors of Yunnan to life. As connections sparked and ideas flowed, the evening closed with a sense of new beginnings.About New Land CapitalNew Land Capital is a high-growth Real Estate Private Equity Fund based in New York City. New Land seeks to provide our clients excess returns in the core value-creation process in Real Estate Assets – Strategic Land; De-risked Condo Development and Hospitality - via our integrated investment and development platform. As of May 2025, the firm manages six funds with a total development market value of $2.5 bn AUM.

