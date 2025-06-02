Terrorism And State Machinery Work Together In Pakistan: Indian Delegation In UK

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 2 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is currently leading an all-party Parliamentary delegation to the United Kingdom, said on Monday that terrorism and state machinery operate hand-in-hand in Pakistan.

Addressing a packed gathering at the India House in London, Prasad highlighted India's strong stand against terrorism and the significance of the Operation Sindoor launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The interaction saw participation of a large number of Indian diaspora members who expressed unwavering solidarity with India.

The delegation briefed the community on the circumstances surrounding the Pahalgam attack and India's subsequent countermeasures, reaffirming the country's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its manifestations.

Prasad described the Pahalgam attack as a "conspiracy to disrupt peace and development," adding that India's firm response through Operation Sindoor is aimed at dismantling Pakistan-backed terror camps.

"India is in favour of peace, but terrorists will have to pay the price for killing innocent Indians," he said. "Terrorism and the state machinery work together in Pakistan, so every terror incident will be seen as a war," he added.

Emphasising India's consistent policy on national security, Prasad declared that the country's stance on terrorism is uncompromising.

Underlining India's strong resolve against terrorism, the Indian parliamentarians reiterated that any act of terror would be met with the utmost severity,

Prasad also drew attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Balochistan.

"Do you know what kind of mistreatment is happening with people in the PoK? They are crying to come to India. Women in Balochistan are being treated most barbarically. People in Pakistan are very upset today," he said.

Reflecting on India-Pakistan conflicts in the past, Prasad added, "We fought four conventional wars, none of which were started by India; we only responded, and Pakistan lost all the wars. Jinnah made Pakistan, it became the 'General shop'."

Taking to social media after the interaction, Prasad posted on X, "Today, alongside my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, I engaged with representatives of the vibrant and diverse Indian Diaspora at India House in London. We conveyed India's unwavering stance against terrorism, shedding light on the tragic Pahalgam attack."

"Additionally, we briefed them on Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's resolute policy of combating terrorism in all its forms. We emphasised India's united stance and unwavering commitment to decisively counter terrorism, making it clear that any acts of terror will be punished with utmost resolve," he added.

The diaspora members lauded Operation Sindoor and measures undertaken by the government led by PM Narendra Modi in confronting cross-border terrorism.

The visiting all-party delegation also comprises BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; Congress MPs Gulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh; former Union Minister M.J. Akbar; and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

On Sunday, the delegation paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tavistock Square Garden and visited the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Museum.

At the museum, Prasad said, "We paid emotional tributes to revered Dr Ambedkar. We are proud to visit this historic building where Dr Ambedkar lived for two years. The Government of India has acquired and preserved this important residence, which is now carefully maintained by the Indian High Commission. We paid our tribute to this great Indian leader and revered reformer by laying flowers."

"It is notable that all five sites associated with the life and work of Dr Ambedkar have been preserved as 'Smriti Sthal', reflecting his enduring legacy. I pay my deep tribute to his remarkable contribution," he added.

Following visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, the delegation arrived in London as part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to spotlight Operation Sindoor and the continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.