Moscow gets targeted by great Ukrainian drone attack
(MENAFN) In a large-scale drone offensive, Ukraine launched a wave of UAVs targeting Moscow and surrounding areas overnight, with Russian officials confirming that air defenses shot down 42 drones in the region. Although the attack caused damage to several buildings and led to temporary flight disruptions, no injuries were reported.
According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, air defense systems engaged drones across 12 municipalities during the early hours of Wednesday. In the village of Troitskoye, located in the Chekhov district south of Moscow, three residential homes sustained damage. Emergency crews responded promptly, and affected residents are receiving support.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that the drone assault occurred in several waves starting around 12:30 a.m. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting or downing 296 fixed-wing drones throughout Russia between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Russia’s aviation authority temporarily halted flights at major Moscow airports—including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo—as well as airports in several nearby regions to ensure safety. Operations resumed later in the morning.
One incident in Zelenograd, on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow, involved an explosion that shattered windows at Elma Technopark and set a nearby vehicle on fire, as shown in images posted by the Shot Telegram channel. Video footage circulating online captured low-flying drones and midair explosions, with one clip from Baza showing people in Ramenskoye seeking cover under trees.
Ukraine has recently ramped up long-range drone strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry claims these attacks, allegedly backed by Kyiv’s European allies, are meant to hinder peace negotiations. It also reported intercepting over 2,300 drones in the past week alone, mainly outside of active combat zones.
In response, Russia has launched targeted strikes on Ukrainian military assets, including drone factories, storage sites, airbases, radar installations, and ammunition depots.
