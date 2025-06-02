Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Claims Ukraine Conducted Massive Overnight Drone Attack

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine conducted a large-scale overnight drone offensive involving 162 unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the ministry’s statement, the strike hit nine Russian regions, with most drones reportedly being either disrupted by electronic jamming or shot down.

Conversely, Ukrainian media sources, citing intelligence, described the operation as part of Ukraine’s security service mission named Pautina (Web). The operation allegedly targeted over 40 Russian military aircraft, including strategic heavy bombers such as the A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3 models, which have nuclear weapon capabilities.

In a related development, the Russian Health Ministry updated the casualties from the June 1 collapse of two road bridges in the Bryansk region—an incident Moscow also attributes to Ukrainian intelligence activity. The number of injured has climbed to 97, with 64 individuals requiring hospitalization.

Ukraine has not responded to Russia’s allegations, and independent confirmation remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict.

