Hyundai Named Top Mass-Market Brand In The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. OEM EV App Report For Second Year In A Row



Hyundai's MyHyundai with Bluelink app ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. OEM EV App Report for second year in a row

New in-app charging and plug and charge features boost everyday convenience Highest scores in Customer Journey, Functionality, and EV Controls set Hyundai apart

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's MyHyundai with Bluelink app has been named the top mass-market electric vehicle mobile application in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. OEM EV App Report . With a score of 820 out of 1,000, Hyundai's app not only led the study's mass-market rankings, it exceeded the segment average by 108 points, underscoring the brand's ongoing commitment to delivering a simple, seamless, and intelligent digital experience for EV owners. This is the second year in a row Hyundai has topped the study's rankings.

"We're proud to once again be recognized by J.D. Power as the leading mass-market EV app provider," said Manish Mehrotra, vice president of digital business planning and connected operations at Hyundai Motor North America. "This achievement highlights how MyHyundai with Bluelink continues to redefine the EV experience, offering seamless and intelligent features that put control, convenience, and charge management right at our customers' fingertips-wherever they are."

The MyHyundai with Bluelink app ranked among the leading mass-market electric vehicle mobile applications in three key categories evaluated by J.D. Power-Customer Journey, Functional Evaluation, and EV-Specific Controls-demonstrating Hyundai's commitment to delivering an intuitive, feature-rich, and EV-focused digital experience that supports the needs of today's drivers.

Key features include:



In-App charging and Plug & Charge capabilities

Charge schedule management and alerts

Surround-view camera access

Phone-as-key functionality Vehicle status and Vehicle health monitoring

Building on a strong foundation, Hyundai introduced several app enhancements in 2025 to further elevate convenience and control for EV drivers. Key updates include in-app charging management, allowing users to search, locate, and pay for charging directly within the app and expanded Plug and Charge support across major networks like Tesla Superchargersi, ChargePoint, and EVgo. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Hyundai EV owners to stay charged and connected.

About the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. OEM EV App Report

Now in its third year, the study measures satisfaction with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) EV mobile apps among vehicle owners. It evaluates over 20 attributes, including app speed, usability, functionality, and reliability. The 2025 study is based on responses from 1,300 EV owners and lessees from January through March 2025.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit .

i DC fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

