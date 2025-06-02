Al-Rabiya Supports Car Care Businesses In Summer Season Prep With Expanded Range Of Onyx Coating Vunyx® Window Films

MENAFN - IssueWire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jun 2, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories supports car care professionals this summer with a wider range of Onyx Coating Vunyx® Window Films , now available in multiple options and sizes. This timely launch comes as the region enters peak summer months, and the demand for high-performance window films grows significantly.

"At Al-Rabiya, we understand how crucial this season is for car care businesses," said Ahmed Allaf, Sales Manager at Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories. "Consumers are actively seeking ways to protect their vehicles and themselves from the harsh summer sun. We're giving our partners the flexibility to stock up on the right products, in the sizes and types that best suit their operations."

With a comprehensive lineup under the Vunyx® name, Onyx Coating delivers premium-grade window films tailored for the challenges of Middle Eastern climates. The expanded selection includes:



Vunyx® Sputtering Ceramic Window Film (SPC) - Combines ceramic and sputtering technologies to provide advanced heat rejection, ensuring thermal comfort even in extreme temperatures.



Vunyx® High Clarity Nano Ceramic Film (OCT) - Features nano-sized ceramic particles such as silicon oxide and titanium dioxide for crystal-clear visibility, UV protection, and heat reduction.



Vunyx® Nano Ceramic Window Film (OCR) - Offers excellent glare reduction and fade resistance while enhancing safety with superior shatter resistance and maximum visibility.



Vunyx® Carbon Window Film (OCC) - Free from metallic components, this film ensures no interference with electronic devices while effectively blocking heat and harmful UV rays.



Vunyx® High Clearance Film (OCD) - Designed with 5% visible light transmission and 99.9% UV rejection, it provides a stable color tone and reliable privacy for customers seeking low-visibility solutions.

Vunyx® Window Film (OCP) - A high-performance 2-ply film with 3% VLT, 99.9% UV rejection, and 80% infrared heat rejection. It includes anti-scratch coating and deep shading for added privacy and durability.

This expansion allows car care professionals across the Middle East to access premium-grade window films tailored to a wide range of customer needs. Whether it's heat rejection, UV protection, or a sleek appearance, the Vunyx® window films range from Onyx Coating, providing durable and effective options designed for the demands of regional climates.

As car owners look to improve driving comfort and safeguard their interiors, the demand for high-quality window films is on the rise. Al-Rabiya's initiative offers a clear opportunity for new and existing customers to boost their summer revenues by offering competitive, in-demand products.

"Our goal has always been to support our customers' success," Allaf continued. "We believe that providing access to a broader range of products, especially during high-demand seasons, makes a real difference. We're committed to delivering not just products, but genuine value."

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr:

Founded in 2014, Al-Rabiya is a leading provider of high-quality car care products in the Middle East. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer satisfaction, Al-Rabiya partners with top brands such as Polytop, Onyx Coating, and Luminous , and conducts in-depth research to offer the best products for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. The company's product range includes premium waxes, cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, window films, ceramic coating, and detailing accessories tailored to automotive businesses, including auto detailing shops , mobile car washes, car dealerships, and body shops.

