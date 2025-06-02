Roofing Materials Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Period 2025-2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global roofing materials market is experiencing strong growth, largely driven by rising awareness of climate change and the need for durable, weather-resistant roofing solutions capable of withstanding extreme environmental conditions. Governments across the globe are implementing policies and offering incentives that promote the use of green, energy-efficient construction materials, thereby encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly roofing options.

Moreover, increasing renovation and remodeling activities in both residential and commercial sectors are propelling the demand for advanced roofing materials that provide better insulation, enhanced aesthetics, and longer lifespans. There is also a growing preference for lightweight, easy-to-install roofing products, as they help cut down on labor expenses and shorten construction schedules, making roofing projects more economical and efficient. Collectively, these trends are driving steady market expansion by aligning environmental priorities with cost-saving advantages for consumers.

Market Dynamics Urbanization and rapid construction activities in emerging economies drive the global market

Rapid urbanization and the surge in construction activities across emerging economies are key factors propelling the growth of the global roofing materials market. As urban populations increase and cities continue to expand, there is a growing need for residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments-fueling demand for a wide range of robust and long-lasting roofing solutions.

For example, Ethiopia's Addis Ababa City Corridor Project, launched in December 2022, is designed to improve urban transportation by developing dedicated bicycle lanes, pedestrian pathways, and upgraded utility infrastructure. Despite facing obstacles like property relocations, the project is expected to revitalize major city corridors by 2025, thereby stimulating construction activity and increasing the demand for roofing materials.

Similar patterns are evident across various developing nations, where infrastructure modernization and housing initiatives continue to accelerate market growth for roofing products.

Growth in solar roofing creates tremendous opportunities

The global roofing materials market is experiencing substantial growth opportunities driven by the surging demand for solar roofing systems. As sustainability becomes a central focus, both homeowners and commercial developers are opting for integrated solar solutions. Unlike traditional bulky solar panels, solar roofing systems combine visual appeal with energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.

At CES 2025, Jackery unveiled its latest innovation-solar roof tiles that seamlessly integrate with standard roofing materials while generating electricity. These tiles provide an attractive alternative to conventional panels, with pricing between $7,000 and $20,000, excluding installation. Designed for durability, they come with a 30-year warranty and are engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Such advancements are redefining rooftops as power-generating assets, creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers and positioning solar roofing as a major disruptor in the roofing materials market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific roofing materials market is witnessing robust growth driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructural expansion, and rising demand for sustainable construction. Countries like India, China, and Vietnam are investing heavily in smart cities and affordable housing, increasing the adoption of roofing materials such as clay tiles, metal sheets, and bitumen. For instance, India's PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) has accelerated demand for cost-effective and durable roofing options in rural and semi-urban areas.

In Japan and South Korea, energy-efficient roofing solutions like green roofs and solar-integrated tiles are gaining popularity amid stringent environmental regulations. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of extreme weather patterns is encouraging the use of weather-resistant materials such as fiber cement and synthetic roofing membranes. Local manufacturers are also embracing recyclable and lightweight materials to meet both environmental standards and evolving consumer preferences.

Key Highlights



The global roofing materials market size was valued at USD 135.40 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 140.48 billion in 2025 to reach USD 188.59 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global roofing materials market includes asphalt shingles, concrete & clay tiles, metal roofs, plastics, and other products. The concrete & clay tiles segment dominated the market.

By roof type, it is categorized into flat roof, pitched roof, and curved roof.

By application, the market is divided into residential roofing and non-residential roofing. The residential roofing segment held the largest market share.

By construction type, the market is segmented into new construction and reroofing. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

GAF Materials CorporationOwens CorningCarlisle Companies IncorporatedAtlas Roofing CorporationTAMKO Building Products, Inc.CertainTeed CorporationIKO Industries Ltd.Boral LimitedEagle Roofing ProductsBMI Group Recent Developments

In April 2025- QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) officially completed its previously announced acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. at a price of $124.35 per share, bringing the total transaction value to around $11 billion. With this acquisition, QXO became the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and related building products in the United States.

Segmentation

By Product TypeAsphalt ShinglesConcrete & Clay TilesMetal RoofsPlasticsOther ProductsBy Roof TypeFlat RoofPitched RoofCurved RoofBy ApplicationResidential RoofingNon- residential RoofingBy Construction TypeNew constructionReroofingBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa