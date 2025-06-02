Timken Names Timothy A. Graham President Of Industrial Motion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Tim's broad global experience, operational expertise and passion for strengthening our company will enable us to further scale and accelerate profitable growth for our Industrial Motion business," said Richard G. Kyle, president and CEO. "We thank Chris for his dedicated leadership and are pleased he will stay on to support the transition."

Since joining Timken in 2003, Graham has built an impressive track record leading complex global operations. Most recently, as vice president of operations for Engineered Bearings, he led a worldwide network of bearing manufacturing and distribution facilities. His responsibilities also included companywide leadership of supply chain, sourcing, quality, continuous improvement, EH&S and sustainability. Graham served as acting president for American Roller Bearing and Aurora Bearing following their acquisitions, and gained valuable international experience leading European operations from Colmar, France. Before joining Timken, Graham held supply chain leadership roles at International Paper and Thomas & Betts.

"I'm honored to lead our Industrial Motion business and excited for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented global team," Graham said. "Together, we'll continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value for our customers. I look forward to advancing our strategy and further strengthening Timken's position as a leader in Industrial Motion."

Graham holds a bachelor's degree in transportation and logistics management from Kent State University and an executive MBA from the University of Memphis.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ) , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company