Timken Names Timothy A. Graham President Of Industrial Motion
Since joining Timken in 2003, Graham has built an impressive track record leading complex global operations. Most recently, as vice president of operations for Engineered Bearings, he led a worldwide network of bearing manufacturing and distribution facilities. His responsibilities also included companywide leadership of supply chain, sourcing, quality, continuous improvement, EH&S and sustainability. Graham served as acting president for American Roller Bearing and Aurora Bearing following their acquisitions, and gained valuable international experience leading European operations from Colmar, France. Before joining Timken, Graham held supply chain leadership roles at International Paper and Thomas & Betts.
"I'm honored to lead our Industrial Motion business and excited for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented global team," Graham said. "Together, we'll continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value for our customers. I look forward to advancing our strategy and further strengthening Timken's position as a leader in Industrial Motion."
Graham holds a bachelor's degree in transportation and logistics management from Kent State University and an executive MBA from the University of Memphis.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ) , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
SOURCE The Timken Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment