Foods You Should Avoid Before Bed For A Good Night's Sleep
Eating the wrong foods before bed can disrupt digestion and sleep. Let's explore which foods to avoid before bedtime.

1. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods consumed close to bedtime can cause digestive issues in some people, potentially disrupting sleep. It's best to avoid them at night.

2. Fried Foods

Fried foods can also affect digestion and sleep in some individuals when eaten at night.

3. Sugary Foods

Consuming sugary foods at night can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and interfere with sleep.

5. Chocolate

Eating chocolate at night can also raise blood sugar levels and disrupt sleep.

6. Oranges

Eating oranges at night can cause acidity in some people due to their acidic nature. It's advisable for such individuals to avoid oranges at night.

7. Lemons

Lemons can also cause heartburn in some people when consumed at night, potentially affecting sleep.

8. Tea and Coffee

Drinking tea or coffee at night can also lead to sleep problems in some individuals.

Note: Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making any changes to your diet.
