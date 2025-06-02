Mexico's Judicial Overhaul Faces Scrutiny After Historic 13% Voter Turnout

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's unprecedented judicial elections concluded with 13% voter participation, as citizens navigated ballots listing 7,700 candidates for 2,681 positions.

President Claudia Sheinbaum defended the process-mandated by her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador's 2024 constitutional reform-as a step toward democratizing a judiciary long criticized for corruption.

The ruling Morena party framed the elections as a corrective measure, arguing that popular oversight could reduce graft in a system where 90% of crimes go unpunished.

Opposition groups, including the conservative PAN, boycotted the vote, calling it a partisan maneuver to control courts. International observers noted logistical hurdles, including 10-minute voting delays as citizens deciphered candidate lists.

Proponents highlight the reform's intent to dismantle elitism: judges previously rose through a merit-based system critics say favored political insiders.



Sheinbaum emphasized that 13 million participants demonstrated public engagement, despite the low turnout. The election's structure-allowing direct citizen choice across all judicial levels-has no global precedent.

Concerns persist about candidates' qualifications. While some nominees had ties to organized crime, selection committees (dominated by Morena legislators) disqualified over 5,000 applicants during vetting.

The new Tribunal of Judicial Discipline, tasked with oversight, will also face elections, intensifying debates about accountability. Business sectors express cautious optimism.

Transparent judicial appointments could stabilize contract enforcement in a country ranked 124th in the World Bank's ease of doing business index.

However, rushed implementation risks inconsistent rulings: 40% of elected judges lack prior bench experience, per preliminary data.

The 2027 elections-scheduled alongside midterms-will test whether this model strengthens rule of law or entrenches political influence.

For now, the experiment reflects Mexico's struggle to balance democratic ideals with institutional trust, as 67% of citizens surveyed pre-election doubted judges would prioritize fairness over party loyalty.

