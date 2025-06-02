403
Russia asks for UN meeting on ‘threats’ by Ukraine’s supporters
(MENAFN) Russia has requested a UN Security Council session to address what it describes as threats to global peace arising from Western support for Ukraine. Dmitry Polyansky, Moscow's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, announced the move on Tuesday, following Germany’s statement that Ukraine may now use Western weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.
The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. New York time (14:00 GMT) and will focus on the alleged destabilizing actions by Ukraine’s Western allies. Polyansky described the request as a countermeasure to a similar meeting called by EU countries the day before, which aimed to highlight the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
According to the Russian diplomat, Ukraine’s backers are trying to maintain international focus on the conflict, possibly due to frustration over the slow progress in peace talks and in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s reaction, as he positions himself as a potential mediator.
The development follows comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who claimed that Berlin and its partners had already lifted range restrictions on weapons provided to Kiev. However, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil contradicted this, saying there was no new agreement beyond the previous administration’s policies. Former Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government had opposed allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes with Western-supplied weapons, fearing escalation.
Moscow continues to criticize the delivery of Western arms to Ukraine, arguing that it prolongs the war without altering its outcome. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that NATO’s ongoing military aid amounts to indirect involvement in the conflict and undermines peace efforts.
These tensions come on the heels of the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, during which both sides agreed to a significant prisoner exchange. Russia also committed to submitting a draft memorandum to Ukraine, outlining terms for a possible ceasefire and long-term peace agreement.
