Immunic To Participate In Investor, Scientific And Industry Conferences In June

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX ) , a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor, scientific and industry conferences in June:

June 3-5: Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, will present a company overview on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 4:55 pm ET at this conference in New York. A webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: .

Dr. Vitt, Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Whaley, Chief Financial Officer, and Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative or Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .



June 10-13: 4th RSC Anglo-Nordic Medicinal Chemistry Symposium. Christian Gege, Ph.D., Head of Intellectual Property at Immunic, will present preclinical data highlighting antiviral candidates based on lead asset vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) in a flash talk and a poster presentation at this symposium in Snekkersten, Denmark.



Poster Title: DHODH Inhibitors Containing Carboxylic Acid Bioisosters With Superior Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Activity for Next Pandemic Preparedness



Poster/Flash Talk Number: P18/FT18



Poster Session: Displayed throughout the event



Flash Talk Session Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Flash Talk Session Time: 1:45 pm – 2:30 pm CET (7:45 am – 8:30 am ET)



June 11: UBS Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Vitt and Ms. Breu will attend this conference in London, UK. To schedule a meeting, please contact Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .



June 16-19: BIO International Convention 2025. Members of Immunic's management and business development teams will participate in partnering activities at this convention in Boston. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO International Convention partnering portal , or contact Jessica Breu at: [email protected] .



June 21-24: 11th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Helsinki 2025. Members of Immunic's management, medical and preclinical teams will attend this congress in Helsinki, Finland. The team will be available throughout the event at booth #E38. Additionally, data highlighting nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), will be presented in an ePresentation session.



Poster Title: Vidofludimus Calcium Shows Potential Neuroprotective Effects in an In Vivo Multiple Sclerosis Model by Nurr1 Modulation



Presenting Author: Evelyn Peelen, Ph.D., Head of Research at Immunic



Abstract ID: A-25-14987



ePresentation Number: EPR-265



Session Name: MS and Related Disorders 3



Session Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Session Time: 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm EEST (7:00 am – 7:45 am ET)

June 23-25: Accelerating Bio-Innovation (ABI) Conference 2025. Dr. Vitt and Mr. Tardio will attend this conference, organized in partnership with Royalty Pharma, in Cambridge, MA.

All presentations will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: .

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX ) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and progressive multiple sclerosis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease as well as inflammatory bowel disease, Graft-versus-Host-Disease and weight management. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: .

