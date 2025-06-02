High Tide To Announce Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI ) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended April 30, 2025, after financial markets close on Monday, June 16, 2025. High Tide's second fiscal quarter 2025 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR+, EDGAR, and on the Company's website at .

Following the release of its second fiscal quarter and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mayank Mahajan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the Company's financial results and what the remaining fiscal year holds for High Tide, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Webcast Link for High Tide Earnings Event

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by clicking on the link above prior to the beginning of the live webcast. Three hours after the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same link above.

Participants who wish to ask questions during the event may do so through the call-in line, the access information for which is as follows:

North American Toll Free: 1-888-510-2154

International Toll Free (Germany): 498005889782

