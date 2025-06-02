MRBEAST IS IN THE HOUSE! YOUTUBER OPENS SPRUNG SOUNDSTAGE

Rapid-construction tech meets Made-in-America media boom with NC groundbreaking facility

ATLANTA, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sprung Structures, a leader in next-generation construction innovation, proudly announces the completion of a custom-built soundstage for MrBeast, the world's most subscribed YouTuber. The announcement comes as momentum builds behind America's renewed push to supercharge domestic film production. See video

"This is exactly the kind of visionary project that aligns with America's commitment to bring entertainment jobs and manufacturing innovation back to the U.S.," said Phil Sprung, president and CEO of Sprung Structures. "MrBeast's operation is setting the pace for American content creators-and now he's doing it from a cutting-edge facility built faster and smarter than traditional studios."

MrBeast-whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson-has redefined digital entertainment with high-octane stunt videos, massive giveaways, and cinematic-quality production. With 396-million YouTube subscribers as of May 2025, his demand for fast, flexible production solutions led his team to Sprung's flagship soundstage in Texas, where hit series The Chosen is filmed.

Impressed by the speed, acoustics, and cost-efficiency, the MrBeast team commissioned their own facility in North Carolina.

The exact whereabouts are undisclosed, but what remains clear is America is regaining ground as a media production powerhouse.

"This is where we will be filming our videos in the future," MrBeast said in a social media post touring the new studio. "It's two and a half times bigger than our current studio. We can play baseball in here. We can do anything."

As global demand for streaming content skyrockets, America's ability to rapidly deploy production infrastructure will define its future in media. Projects like MrBeast's new studio are proving that, with the right technology and leadership, the U.S. can once again lead the world in content creation.

About Sprung Structures

Founded by Philip Dorland Sprung in 1887, the company originally experimented with techniques and materials to create tough-canvas walls for tents used by gold prospectors, and as chuckwagon covers.

Those structures have evolved today to withstand hurricane-strength winds and are engineered for extreme climates proven to withstand severe weather such as tropical storms, blizzards and sandstorms. They can be reconfigured, expanded, disassembled, and relocated, are built within weeks and with minimal foundation requirements.

SOURCE Sprung Structures

