Reservations Now Being Accepted For 1 Hotel Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is thrilled to announce that reservations are now open for 1 Hotel Copenhagen, a nature sanctuary set to open in August in the heart of Denmark's capital. The property is a reimagining of the Skt. Petri, an iconic hotel in the historic Latin Quarter. 1 Hotels is transforming the space into a 282-room retreat that combines the brand's trademark biophilic design with Scandinavian craftsmanship, integrating organic textures, reclaimed materials, and native greenery to create an urban oasis.

>1 Hotel Copenhagen reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible hospitality in Scandinavia, shaped by thoughtful design and operational practices that prioritize resource efficiency, local engagement, and long-term environmental stewardship. The hotel is on track to achieve both LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent certifications and integrates sustainability whenever possible, starting with the adaptive reuse of the original Skt. Petri structure-which has been transformed with minimal demolition.

Energy efficiency is built into the hotel's infrastructure, with features like high-performance triple-glazed windows and smart occupancy sensors. Throughout the property, there are locally sourced, reclaimed materials, including Dinesen wood paneling, handcrafted limestone walls, and sustainable textiles from Kvadrat. The biophilic design includes lush interior greenery, native plantings, balcony planters, and a 3.2-meter-high green wall that supports biodiversity and air quality. It's a thoughtful, intentional way of traveling-where luxury doesn't cost the earth.

Be among the first to experience 1 Hotel Copenhagen, where sustainable luxury meets Scandinavian soul. Reservations are now open. To book your stay or learn more, visit 1hotels/copenhagen.

