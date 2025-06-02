The Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Wins Shorty And Telly Awards For Content Supporting Veterans
" The Least We Can Do (The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Song) " is a heartfelt music video that amplifies a simple yet profound message: while not everyone serves in the military, we can all serve our country by giving back to those who do. Created as a call to action, the video inspires viewers to support service members and their families through organizations like The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. With a goal to drive donations, deepen awareness, and unite audiences around the spirit of giving, this campaign combines powerful storytelling, moving visuals, and a resonant soundtrack to make an impact.
Art that Saves social media content video highlights the stories of veterans who participate in the CreatiVets program. CreatiVets believes in the power of the arts to help veterans heal, connect, and thrive. The programs are designed to foster creativity as a means to process the unique challenges veterans face, promoting healing through self-expression, storytelling, and community building. They work with veterans from all branches of service, utilizing the arts and music, to inspire hope and resilience.
About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .
SOURCE PenFed Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment