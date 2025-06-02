The Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Wins Shorty And Telly Awards For Content Supporting Veterans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are especially excited to be honored for 'The Least We Can Do' and 'Art that Saves' because they speak to the heart of our mission, encouraging everyone to give back to our veterans and inspiring veterans who are transitioning from service," said"The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is dedicated to providing vital programs that uplift and support the military community, and this content embodies our commitment."

" The Least We Can Do (The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Song) " is a heartfelt music video that amplifies a simple yet profound message: while not everyone serves in the military, we can all serve our country by giving back to those who do. Created as a call to action, the video inspires viewers to support service members and their families through organizations like The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. With a goal to drive donations, deepen awareness, and unite audiences around the spirit of giving, this campaign combines powerful storytelling, moving visuals, and a resonant soundtrack to make an impact.

Art that Saves social media content video highlights the stories of veterans who participate in the CreatiVets program. CreatiVets believes in the power of the arts to help veterans heal, connect, and thrive. The programs are designed to foster creativity as a means to process the unique challenges veterans face, promoting healing through self-expression, storytelling, and community building. They work with veterans from all branches of service, utilizing the arts and music, to inspire hope and resilience.

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation