OPEC+ Accelerates Oil Output Surge In Bid To Reclaim Market Dominance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The OPEC+ alliance announced a third consecutive monthly oil production increase of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July 2025, confirming a strategic pivot toward volume over price stability.
Saudi Arabia and Russia spearheaded the decision during a Saturday virtual meeting, accelerating efforts to regain market share lost during years of supply cuts exceeding 5 million bpd.
The move signals a hardening stance against members like Iraq and Kazakhstan, which repeatedly exceeded prior quotas, while challenging U.S. shale rivals grappling with lower prices.
Global oil prices initially plummeted to $60 per barrel in April 2025, a four-year low, as markets absorbed OPEC+'s aggressive output plans. Despite summer demand temporarily cushioning prices near $63, the sustained production hikes risk deepening fiscal strain for member states.
Saudi Arabia requires $81 per barrel to balance its budget, while Algeria openly opposed the July increase, fearing prolonged revenue shortfalls. Analysts note the alliance has now added 1.37 million bpd since April, reclaiming 62% of its pandemic-era cuts.
This shift reflects a calculated gamble: flooding markets to pressure high-cost producers and reassert pricing power. U.S. shale firms, which thrived during OPEC+'s restraint, now face renewed competition as the cartel prioritizes volume.
Russia, facing Western sanctions, gains leverage by aligning with Saudi strategy despite needing $68 per barrel to fund its budget. The International Energy Agency projects 2025 demand growth at 740,000 bpd, leaving markets finely balanced.
OPEC+'s statement cited“stable economic fundamentals” and low inventories to justify the hikes, but internal tensions persist. Eight members will meet monthly to adjust output, with July's increase formalizing overproduction by some nations.
The alliance now pumps half the world's oil, wielding unmatched influence despite fragmentation risks. For consumers, the strategy may lower fuel costs temporarily but threatens long-term volatility as rival producers adapt.
