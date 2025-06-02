Car Maintenance 101: Easy Tips To Keep Your Vehicle Running Longer

These days, who can live without a car? But for a car to run smoothly for a long time, its maintenance needs to be spot on. Otherwise, it'll wear out quickly. Let's dive into some tips to extend your car's lifespan.

Even if your car looks good on the outside, neglecting regular checks and changes of essential fluids like engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and windshield washer fluid can cause internal damage. These fluids are vital for your car's health. Regularly check their levels and replace them as needed to improve your car's performance.

We all remember we need new wipers when it's pouring rain and we can't see! This time, don't wait. Worn-out wipers can damage your windshield. Replacing wipers is cheap; replacing a windshield isn't. Regularly clean your wiper blades with a damp cloth and replace them promptly when worn.

Brakes are key for car safety. Regularly check your brake pads and rotors for wear and tear. Get them inspected by a professional and replace them if needed. Don't risk accidents; ensure your brake system is in top shape for safe travels.

Regularly check your car battery for rust, leaks, or other issues. Get it repaired promptly if you find any problems. Check the fluid levels inside the battery by removing the caps. Proper battery maintenance prevents starting problems.

Regularly check your tires for cracks or damage. Replace them immediately if you find any issues to avoid blowouts. Incorrect tire pressure, whether too high or too low, can also be problematic. Maintain the recommended tire pressure specified by your car's manufacturer. Proper tire care ensures safer driving and better fuel efficiency.