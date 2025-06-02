Joint Rescue Ops Evacuate Hundreds From Flooded JNIMS In Imphal As Torrential Rains Swamp Manipur (WATCH)

The Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army are conducting joint evacuation operations to rescue stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, following severe waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall.

Manipur Fire Service Director Laishram Nanachandra Singh said,“Around 47 of our employees have been deployed here... On the first day, around 270 people were evacuated from different locations. On day 2, we did 190 evacuations. Today, we have evacuated 37 patients (from JNIMS).. We got information that blood is also there at JNIMS. We reached here and took the blood to RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences) from JNIMS... The joint evacuation operations are going on...”

Due to heavy rain conditions, on Sunday, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Fire Service launched extensive rescue operations in flood-affected areas, rescuing over 1,500 people across various districts rains over the past few days have led to a massive breach of the Imphal River's embankment at four points, causing extensive flooding in Imphal East.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.

Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings.

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a multi-hazard weather warning, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the country.

Heavy rains were also predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next six days.