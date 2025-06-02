Indian Karting Prodigy Atiqa Mir Joins AKCEL GP Academy's Racing Programme

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, June 2 (IANS) Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old Dubai-based Indian karting prodigy, has become the youngest driver from the region to secure a place in a professional motorsport development programme, following her signing as an official AKCEL GP Academy Driver.

A rising star in the karting circuit, Atiqa Mir has already made a name for herself with her fearless driving, consistent podium finishes, and an unwavering passion for racing. She has competed in some of the world's most prestigious karting championships, including the Rotax Euro Trophy, Rotax International Trophy, IAME Series (UAE and Europe), WSK Euro Series, WSK Super Master Series, and the Champions of the Future Academy.

AKCEL GP is the UAE-based high-performance motorsport team competing in FIA F4, Formula Regional Middle East Championship, and FIA. The Academy will serve as a cutting-edge training ground for the next generation of racing talent from the UAE and abroad. The Academy's inaugural batch will feature 15 promising young drivers and is committed to offering a structured and competitive pathway beginning with elite karting championships and advancing through the ranks of single-seater racing.

Reflecting on this new chapter in her journey, Atiqa said,“Racing is everything to me. It's where I feel strong, fast, and free. Joining AKCEL GP Academy is a dream come true, and I want to show young girls like me from Dubai and India that we can compete at the highest levels. One day, I hope to race in Formula 1,and I'm ready to work hard to get there.”

Atiqa's induction into AKCEL GP Academy not only accelerates her journey toward professional racing but also breaks new ground for young girls in motorsport, especially in Asia and the Middle East. Her signing also reflects a deeper cultural evolution in the sport-one that celebrates diversity and inclusion. As one of the very few young girls competing in high-level karting internationally, she represents a new wave of female participation in motorsport. Her rise coincides with broader movements such as F1 Academy and FIA Women in Motorsport, which aim to level the playing field for female racers. In this context, her success as a Dubai-based, South Asian female driver is both symbolic and powerful.

Speaking on Atiqa's signing, Amit Kaushal, Group Chairman of AKCEL, said,“Atiqa's talent, focus, and composure on track are well beyond her years. We're proud to welcome her to the AKCEL GP family and support her long-term journey toward Formula 1. Over the next 15 years, we're committed to guiding her development from karting to single-seaters, as she grows into a world-class racer and future F1 contender.”

As Atiqa begins her training in Abu Dhabi, she will follow a carefully structured development program designed to prepare young drivers for the demands of professional motorsport. Her training will combine simulator sessions, physical conditioning, mental coaching, race craft development, and in-depth performance analysis.

A key focus of her time with AKCEL GP Academy will be competing in championships across the UAE and Europe, providing her with essential on-track experience and exposure to high-level competition early in her career. The goal is to lay a strong foundation of skills, discipline, and racecraft with a clear vision of Formula 1 as the ultimate destination.