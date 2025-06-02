Natascha Thomas Is The New PDLN President

Annual conference of the international network for the legally compliant marketing of media content in Warsaw

Berlin. The international PDLN network has elected Natascha Thomas as its new president. She succeeds Javier Diaz da Olarte, from CEDRO, Centro Español de Derechos Reprográficos. Thomas has already been active as Vice President of the network for the past two years. The newly elected Vice President is Carlos Eugénio from Visapress in Portugal.

Following her election as the new PDLN President in Warsaw, Thomas said: "At first I would like to thank Javier for his dedicated work at the head of the PDLN. It ́s my firm intention to build on this and further promote our international cooperation. I am sure we can make the most of the opportunities offered by AI by sharing experiences and learning from each other. The same also applies to the risks that the rapid technological development entails. The PDLN network with its established structures makes it possible to further advance our common goal of protecting the interests of content producers and preventing abuse on a global scale."

Natascha Thomas has been Deputy Managing Director of PMG Presse-Monitor since 2020 and is responsible for sales, marketing and business development. In this position, the graduate communications researcher is passionate about driving forward the digitalisation of processes and products. The most recent result of her commitment is the launch of the newly developed, highly available PMG MediaHub portal. Here, over 900 publishers offer the content of more than 3,000 publications for legally compliant secondary utilisation. PR professionals from over 5,000 companies and organisations use this one-stop shop for their daily media monitoring and legally compliant press review creation.

Having graduated in communication studies, Natascha Thomas held positions as a digital consultant and research analyst among others, before joining Axel Springer AG, where she was in charge of digital products. As a member of the executive board of AFP GmbH and its subsidiary SID Sport-Informations-Dienst GmbH, Thomas was responsible in particular for the areas of Marketing and Sales. Since 2020, Natascha Thomas has been the deputy managing director of PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG.

About PDLN Press Database and Licensing Network

The Press Database and Licensing Network (PDLN) is the international association of press databases and licensing companies that license and supply newspaper, magazine and website material for media monitoring and for use in press reviews (). Within PDLN, which was founded in 2008, its 39 members from 25 countries coordinate with the aim of protecting and promoting the interests of publishing houses and content publishers in the media evaluation market.

About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG is one of the leading providers of digital media monitoring, press review creation and media analysis in the German-speaking world.

With the comprehensive relaunch in spring 2025, PMG is launching the newly developed PMG MediaHub. Over 900 publishers and content producers from all over the world make their content available here daily for legally compliant secondary utilisation. Of around 5,000 print and online media, more than 3,000 are available digitally via the integrated PMG MediaMonitor portal. PMG markets content and rights to PR professionals and communications departments in companies and public authorities as well as to professional media observers.

In 2021, PMG acquires the internationally successful data conversion specialist X-CAGO from the Netherlands. PMG now offers publishers customised solutions for the multiple digital exploitation of their content. The range of services extends from the high-quality preparation of digital data for all distribution channels to targeted marketing in the most comprehensive daily press database in the DACH region.

PMG has been providing the Press Portal for Schools (PfS) since 2023 on the basis of a framework agreement with the federal states. Teachers can use it to centrally access the content of German press coverage in order to organise their lessons.

Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine publishers with the shareholders Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung and the Bundesverband Digitalpublisher und Zeitungsverleger as well as the Medienverband der freien Presse.

