Harbinger Research Publishes Coverage Initiation Report, On American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) And Its Operating Division, Glucoguard

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Harbinger Research, LLC an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap stocks, announced today that it has published a new research report on American Diversified Holdings Corporation/GlucoGuard (OTC Pink: ADHC).

The report includes a valuation analysis, multi-year financial forecast model, and a value estimate of the Company and its shares.

To access the research report, please visit the Harbinger Research website



"This report will provide all interested stakeholders a comprehensive overview of ADHC's operations and a deep look into the potential of GlucoGuard's technology including a detailed valuation estimate," Commented ADHC. "This report will serve as the foundation to our future growth from highly respected Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). As ADHC's growth propels the company into the major wall street arena this report with serve to open the door to high profile partnerships involving strategic partnerships with financial institutions focused on Mergers, Acquisitions and Corporate Finance." Concluded ADHC

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm's research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit . Harbinger Research was compensated in the amount of $5,000 for the preparation and distribution of this report.

Harbinger Research, LLC Brian Connell, CFA Senior Research Analyst

ABOUT GLUCOGUARD

GlucoGuard, a Division of American Diversified Holdings Corporation is a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, GlucoGuard is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

For more information, visit: . Contact: Phone: 817-525-0057

Email:







