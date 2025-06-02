FINCA Azerbaijan Closes 2024 With Over ₼ 3 Million In Net Profit

FINCA Azerbaijan, a non-bank credit organization, reported a net profit of 3.156 million AZN for the year 2024, Azernews reports. Throughout the year, FINCA Azerbaijan worked closely with clients, helping them adapt their businesses to the evolving micro- and macroeconomic environment. As part of a global network that provides honest and efficient financial services to low-income individuals and smallholder farmers, the organization continued to offer...

