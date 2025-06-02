Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FINCA Azerbaijan Closes 2024 With Over ₼ 3 Million In Net Profit

FINCA Azerbaijan Closes 2024 With Over ₼ 3 Million In Net Profit


2025-06-02 06:08:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

FINCA Azerbaijan, a non-bank credit organization, reported a net profit of 3.156 million AZN for the year 2024, Azernews reports. Throughout the year, FINCA Azerbaijan worked closely with clients, helping them adapt their businesses to the evolving micro- and macroeconomic environment. As part of a global network that provides honest and efficient financial services to low-income individuals and smallholder farmers, the organization continued to offer...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN02062025000195011045ID1109624666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search