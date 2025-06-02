Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First-Ever Polio Case Reported In Gilgit-Baltistan: 23-Month-Old Diagnosed In Diamer

2025-06-02 06:08:34
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a concerning development, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported its first-ever case of poliovirus, with health authorities confirming that a 23-month-old child from the Tangir area of District Diamer has been diagnosed with the virus.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad verified the presence of the virus, marking the first instance of polio being detected in the region.

Officials stated that the child had not travelled outside the area, but genetic testing confirmed that the strain of the virus originated from the Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

Gilgit-Baltistan Health Secretary Asifullah Khan also confirmed the diagnosis and highlighted the significance of this detection.“This is the first reported case in GB, and although the child remained within the region, the virus link to Karachi suggests silent transmission chains across provinces,” he said.

So far, a total of 11 polio cases have been reported across Pakistan in 2025, raising alarm among health officials about the spread of the virus despite ongoing immunization efforts.

Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan have initiated emergency response measures, including targeted vaccination drives and intensified surveillance to contain the virus and prevent further transmission.

