Iran Opposes External Pressure Threatening Its Co-Op With IAEA - Spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran is not interested in seeing its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) undermined by pressure from certain countries, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that Iran will adjust its actions under future steps taken by member states of the IAEA.

He emphasized that member states should refrain from using the IAEA as a tool to influence the bilateral cooperation between Iran and the agency.

The content of the IAEA's latest report is a repeated and exaggerated portrayal of certain technical matters. This report has been shaped under the influence of some European countries, Baghaei said.

In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that, as of May 17, 2024, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent had reached 408.6 kilograms-an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the February report. The report also noted that 60 percent enrichment is considered a short technical step away from weapons-grade level at 90 percent. The agency called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.