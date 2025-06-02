Azerbaijani Diaspora Holds Car Rally In California, US (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijanis living in the Bay Area of ​​California, US, came together at an event dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day and the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend .

First, a car rally was held, followed by a networking event organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California.

In the first half of the day, a car convoy decorated with Azerbaijani flags passed through the cities of Cupertino and San Jose and headed towards San Francisco. The convoy aroused the interest of hundreds of local residents.

After the rally, a networking event was thrown together with the Azerbaijani community in attendance.

Secretary of Operations and Events of the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California Nurlan Shukurlu noted that such events play an important role in bridging the gap between newly arrived community members and Azerbaijanis living in the United States for a long time.

He said that such initiatives are worth their weight in gold when it comes to making sure that Azerbaijani children born in the US keep their roots close to their hearts, take the bull by the horns with their national identity, and get a taste of Azerbaijani culture.

The participants of the event were served delicious Azerbaijani dishes. The children had a great time playing various fun games. The music performed by Azerbaijani-born singer Gunay Sana and the "Sound of Fire" drum group was met with great enthusiasm.