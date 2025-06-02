MENAFN - PR Newswire) CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONX Networks, a leading provider of multi-carrier cellular infrastructure, has partnered with Thompson Thrift, a nationally recognized real estate company, to deliver next-generation mobile connectivity at The Union. This is the final phase of the master-planned development Fishers District located in the Indianapolis suburbs of Fishers, Indiana. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development's commitment to future-ready infrastructure for residents.

Thompson Thrift Partners with IONX Networks to Deliver Seamless Mobile Connectivity for Residents at The Union at Fishers District

This groundbreaking collaboration with Thompson Thrift will prioritize robust cellular connectivity throughout The Union's residential development, enhancing mobile experiences for future residents and aligning with the development's broader vision of connectivity.

With an investment in next-generation connectivity, The Union becomes the first residential development in the region - and one of few in the nation - to place cellular performance at the forefront of its user experience strategy. Complementing Thompson Thrift's national Wi-Fi offering, this initiative aims to future-proof the development for an increasingly mobile-first society and support the growing demand for frictionless, always-connected use cases.

As the final phase of the 123-acre Fishers District master plan, The Union at Fishers District embodies Thompson Thrift's commitment to creating vibrant, connected communities that positively impact residents. Located within Fishers District and adjacent to IKEA, The Union will feature 57,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, 70,000 square feet of Class A office, Indiana's first AC Hotel by Marriott, and 251 luxury apartment homes at The Union Flats-slated to welcome residents in late 2026.

"At Thompson Thrift Residential, we recognize that seamless connectivity has become a fundamental expectation in modern living," said Clint Garrison, Director of Resident Experience and Innovation at Thompson Thrift. "We take great pride in leading the industry by delivering a fully integrated, connected experience throughout this new development. Our infrastructure is designed to ensure a consistently fast, reliable, and uninterrupted experience in order to support our residents streaming content at home, businesses conducting daily operations, and visitors relying on mobile access."

IONX will deliver to The Union at Fishers District a fully managed, multi-carrier solution to ensure comprehensive coverage and faster speeds through a tailored design; optimized for high-density living, making The Union Flats a uniquely desirable place to call home.

"We're proud to partner with Thompson Thrift to bring next-generation cellular connectivity to one of the region's most exciting new developments," said Jim Estes, CEO at IONX Networks. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and user experience, ensuring that residents, and visitors at The Union enjoy seamless, high-performance mobile service from day one."

This technology-forward, proactive approach reflects a larger commitment by the development team to elevate the user experience across every aspect of the community.

"We knew that exceptional connectivity had to be part of the foundation of this development - not an afterthought. Planning and investing in connectivity now is part of our broader commitment to creating an extraordinary resident experience." said Josh Purvis, Managing Partner at Thompson Thrift Residential.

This commitment to seamless mobile integration sets a new benchmark for community development nationwide. As the needs of residents, visitors, and businesses continue to evolve, IONX and The Union have positioned themselves at the forefront of innovation, creating a vibrant and connected community that is truly built for the future.

About Thompson Thrift

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial and industrial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

About IONX Networks

IONX Networks (formerly known as Dense Air) is a leading force in transforming the landscape of wireless networks. By focusing on identifying, designing, building, and operating cutting-edge, shared infrastructure, IONX ensures seamless, simple, secure, and scalable connectivity for businesses and individuals. Their commitment to innovation and intelligent network solutions is shaping the future of how we connect.

