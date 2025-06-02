Jordanian Food Companies To Make Debut At Major African Trade Show

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA) is organizing the first-ever official participation for local food industry companies at Africa's Big 7, the continent's premier food and beverage trade exhibition, held in Cape Town, South Africa from June 10-12.In a statement on Monday, the JEA said the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to boost Jordanian exports by diversifying into non-traditional markets, with the promising African continent being a top priority.Senator Ahmad Al-Khodari, President of the JEA, described the move as a "qualitative leap" in the association's strategy to open new export horizons for Jordanian products.He highlighted the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors as having particularly strong potential in the African market."Through this participation, we aim to explore export opportunities, establish direct channels with African importers, and build long-term trade partnerships," said Al-Khodari.He pointed to Africa's market of over 1.4 billion consumers, a rapidly growing middle class, and increasing demand for high-quality goods as a significant strategic opportunity.He stressed that South Africa was chosen for its advanced economy, strong infrastructure, and its role as a key commercial gateway for re-exporting to neighboring countries like Mozambique, Namibia, and Botswana."Pivoting towards Africa is no longer an option but a national necessity, given the challenges in our traditional markets," he added.Halim Abu Rahmeh, the association's General Manager, called the participation a "calculated strategic step" following a deep evaluation of market opportunities.He noted that the JEA carefully selected companies with high production and export capabilities to ensure an effective presence aimed at securing deals and partnerships."This initiative also serves to gather precise, on-the-ground market intelligence that will help us draw a future roadmap for Jordanian exports to Africa," Abu Rahmeh explained. "Success in this market requires a sustained presence and direct promotion, which is what we aim to achieve as part of our long-term vision."