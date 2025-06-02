Volaris Name Change On Ticket: Conditions & Procedures

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 2, 2025 12:35 am - Easily update passenger details with the Volaris Airlines name change service. Learn how to correct or change a name on your Volaris ticket quickly and avoid travel issues.

Are you traveling with Volaris Airlines? If yes, then you must check that your entire name must be spelled correctly and should be as per your passport. In case there is any dissimilarity, it's a matter of concern. However, such issues can be resolved with the help of Volaris name change policy. Under the policy, you can make all the amendments and save yourself from facing any boarding denial. The airline lets you to rectify the name on both domestic and international routes. However, getting familiar with the below-provided details is a must prior to initiating a name change on the Volaris ticket.

Terms & Conditions Of Volaris Name Change Policy

You must request a name correction by abiding by the rules associated with the Volaris Airlines name change policy. Check out some of the significant conditions as follows:

Small changes in the first, middle, or last name are permitted.

Volaris name change requested in case of marriage or divorce needs legal documents for verification.

As per the policy, you are restricted from transferring your ticket to another passenger. In that scenario, you have to cancel the old reservation and rebook again using the new details.

Correcting up to four letters is allowed in first, middle, or last name. Moreover, a complete name change request is not approved by the airline.

Different Modes For Changing Name On Volaris Ticket

Are you confused about which method to use for requesting a name change on a Volaris ticket? Here are some straightforward ways:

Mode 1: Online Name Change

Change your misspelled name on the Volaris Airlines ticket using the official website.

Visit the official website of the airline.

Log in to your registered account and choose the“Manage Booking” tab.

Now, mention your booking confirmation code and last name in the given box.

Choose the ticket you want to change.

Afterward, enter the accurate name and share the supporting documents.

Then, make sure to pay the Volaris name change fee, if any.

Lastly, soon, you will receive a confirmation on your valid email ID.

Mode 2: Change Name Via Phone

Looking to alter the name on a Volaris ticket? Use the guide listed below:

Get in touch with customer support at +1 855 VOLARIS. Otherwise, give a call to the travel expert by calling +1-800-865-1848.

Listen to the IVR prompts after selecting the language.

Choose the correct option to get connected.

After that, you need to provide all reservation credentials and official ID or legal documents as proof.

Afterward, pay the Volaris name change fee or difference in fare.

Within a few minutes, you will get the confirmation.

Final Verdict

Under the Volaris Airlines name change policy, you can change your name on a ticket via phone, official website, travel agent, at the airport, etc. However, the process may vary a bit based on the type of change and method you use. To get more clarity, visit the official website or dial +1 855 VOLARIS, the official number. Or, call the flight expert at +1-800-865-1848 for precise assistance.