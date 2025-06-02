403
Powerful Address By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath At FICCI National Executive Meet
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow: A commanding address by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, at the FICCI National Executive Meet held at Hotel Taj, Lucknow, left a profound and lasting impact on the distinguished gathering. The Chief Minister highlighted the rapid economic progress of Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the state's emergence as a major growth engine of India.
Speaking to the media during the event, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, proudly shared that Noida Film City has now become the fastest-growing film city in the world. He attributed this success to the visionary leadership in the state and the robust development policies implemented in recent years.
The event was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Former Chief Secretary and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Shri Avnish Awasthi, and Present Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS. Also present were Harsha Vardhan Agarwal President of FICCI and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited, and Shri Anant Goenka, Senior Vice President of FICCI and Vice Chairman of the RPG Group.
The meet underscored Uttar Pradesh's dynamic transformation and its growing role as a pivotal contributor to India's economy.
