Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 4,65,115 Units In May 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 2, 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2025.
The company's total sales for May'25 stood at 4,65,115 units. This includes domestic sales of 4,17,256 units and 47,859 units exports.
It is worth mentioning that HMSI's YTD FY26 (April'25 – May'25) total sales stand at 9,45,979 units. This includes domestic sales of 8,40,155 units and 1,05,824 units exports.
HMSI's Key Highlights of May 2025:
Product: HMSI strengthened its BigWing portfolio with the launch of several all-new premium motorcycles. The company introduced the all-new Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet SP, and the flagship 50th Anniversary edition of Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the E-Clutch versions of CB650R and CBR650R are also now on sale in India.
Business: Honda reached a significant milestone by producing its 500 millionth motorcycle globally, marking 76 years since the company's first mass-produced motorcycle, the Dream D-Type, was launched in 1949. Moreover, HMSI announced the expansion of its production capacity by adding a new production line at its Vithalapur plant in India.
Road Safety & CSR: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI promoted campaigns in 13 locations across India –Jalgaon and Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Ghaziabad and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kotputli (Rajasthan), Faridabad (Haryana), Vadodara (Gujarat), Thanjavur and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Patiala (Punjab), Bhagalpur (Bihar) and Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Additionally, a summer camp was organised at Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad, along with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to encourage early adoption of road safety behaviour.
Motorsports: The Honda RC213V was back on the top step of the podium thanks to Johann Zarco with Luca Marini close to the top ten in a dramatic race of French GP. CASTROL Honda LCR rider Johann Zarco claimed a historic victory at the French Grand Prix, securing a long-awaited home win in his 150th MotoGP race start.
