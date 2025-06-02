403
Brainy N Bright Opens Registration For Cutting-Edge STEM Summer Camp In New Jersey
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brainy n Bright, an internationally recognized STEM education institute, has officially opened enrollment for its immersive summer camp experience in New Jersey. The program is tailored for students aged 5 to 18 and focuses on building future-ready skills through engaging, hands-on STEM education.
This highly interactive summer camp offers a unique blend of technology, creativity, and problem-solving. Participants will dive into exciting topics like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Drone Programming, 3D Modeling, Coding (including Scratch, Python, and Java), Game Development, and more. Each track is designed to inspire young minds to explore the world of science and technology in a fun and supportive environment.
What Makes This Camp Special:
Project-Based Learning: Students work on real-world projects and tech challenges that build confidence, teamwork, and critical thinking.
Expert Mentorship: Led by industry professionals and certified instructors, every participant receives guidance to explore their interests and unlock their potential.
Global Recognition: Brainy n Bright's programs are aligned with international competitions such as FIRST Lego League and VEX Robotics, offering students the opportunity to prepare for global platforms.
Inclusive and Adaptive: Whether your child is new to STEM or already advanced, the curriculum adapts to their skill level and learning pace.
A Global Leader in STEM Education:
Brainy n Bright operates in the USA, UAE, and India, reaching over 100,000 students in 30+ countries. With more than 150 programs in its portfolio, the institute is known for nurturing innovation and digital skills among youth.
How to Enroll:
For more details and to register, visit:
Let your child step into the future with confidence - enroll them in Brainy n Bright's STEM summer camp in New Jersey and watch them discover, invent, and lead.
