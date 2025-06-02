403
Menoveda And Habuild Unite To Transform Midlife Women's Health Through Yoga And Ayurveda
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi June 2, 2025 - In a significant move to revolutionize women's wellness in midlife, Menoveda Life Sciences, India's leading Ayurveda-based menopause brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Habuild Healthtech, the country's first habit-building platform. This collaboration aims to offer holistic health solutions rooted in Indian wisdom, focusing on the needs of women navigating perimenopause and menopause.
Over the next year, the two homegrown brands will jointly roll out a series of initiatives including free yoga programs specifically designed for midlife women, co-created educational content and wellness campaigns, and integrated yoga-Ayurveda routines that promote hormonal balance, emotional well-being, and joint health. Their combined efforts will also amplify the conversation around natural, non-hormonal approaches to menopause care, providing women with accessible and sustainable alternatives to conventional treatments.
Tamanna Singh, Founder of Menoveda, emphasized the brand's mission, saying, "We've impacted over 75,000 lives and counselled 25,000 women through their most vulnerable transitions. This collaboration allows us to go beyond products and into daily practice. Together with Habuild, we're blending the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with the power of movement to set a new global standard for menopause care-one that is natural, accessible, and deeply rooted in our culture."
Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Co-founder of Habuild, echoed this sentiment, adding, "At Habuild, we've seen firsthand how simple, consistent habits like daily yoga can transform lives, particularly for women in their 40s and 50s. Partnering with Menoveda strengthens our mission by providing not just movement, but a complete ecosystem of care based on sustainable, long-lasting wisdom."
As part of the collaboration, women will gain access to a free 14-day yoga program, expert lifestyle guidance, and personalized product recommendations grounded in Ayurvedic and yogic science. Through this partnership, Menoveda and Habuild are positioning themselves as Women's Health Partners for Midlife and Beyond-creating a community built on strength, support, and holistic transformation.
