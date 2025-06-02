Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Ministerial Council Kicks Off Its 164Th Session

GCC Ministerial Council Kicks Off Its 164Th Session


2025-06-02 06:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The 164th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council kicked off on Monday, chaired by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations from the GCC countries.
The top diplomats will discuss all resolutions related to supporting and strengthening the process of joint Gulf action in various fields, and issues related to current developments in the region.
Discussion will include reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and topics related to dialogues, strategic relations and free trade agreements between the six GCC countries and international countries and blocs.
The meeting will follow up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf that were issued at the (45) summit in Kuwait City last December.
The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
ae


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109624578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search