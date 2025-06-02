403
GCC Ministerial Council Kicks Off Its 164Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The 164th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council kicked off on Monday, chaired by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations from the GCC countries.
The top diplomats will discuss all resolutions related to supporting and strengthening the process of joint Gulf action in various fields, and issues related to current developments in the region.
Discussion will include reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and topics related to dialogues, strategic relations and free trade agreements between the six GCC countries and international countries and blocs.
The meeting will follow up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf that were issued at the (45) summit in Kuwait City last December.
The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
