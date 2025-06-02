403
Switzerland floods ease as lake starts to drain
(MENAFN) In southern Switzerland’s Wallis region, concerns about flooding have lessened following the collapse of a glacier that caused extensive destruction of a village. The debris from the glacier fall blocked the Lonza river, forming an artificial lake behind the rubble, which initially raised fears of a potential dam breach and catastrophic flooding downstream.
However, recent inspections and aerial surveys indicate that water levels in the newly created lake are starting to decrease as water gradually escapes over and goes through the debris barrier. Authorities describe this as a promising sign but caution that the threat has not fully disappeared. One official stated, “this development is positive, but we remain cautious,” emphasizing that although the risk is lowering, it still exists.
Local officials have reassured residents that no evacuations are currently planned for the downstream communities in the picturesque Lotschental valley, which is renowned for its stunning alpine scenery and traditional villages. A representative from the regional hazard service added, “the outflow makes us optimistic and suggests that the water is finding a good path.”
Despite this progress, efforts to pump water from the lake remain on hold due to unstable ground conditions on the mountainside. The affected valley, home to roughly 1,500 people and stretching about 30 kilometers, has seen its landscape dramatically altered by the glacier’s collapse.
Emergency teams remain vigilant, with downstream areas, including those in the Rhone Valley into which the Lonza flows, preparing for evacuation if necessary. Meanwhile, one person remains unaccounted for following the disaster.
