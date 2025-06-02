Environment Ministry Rescues Distressed Falcons, Provides Veterinary Care
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) rescued several falcons and provided them with the necessary veterinary care to ensure their safe return to their natural habitats.
In a social media post on X today, June 2, 2025, the Ministry shared pictures of the falcons adding that concerned citizens called the Ministry's hotline about a group of falcons showing signs of fatigue, possibly due to the heat.
This triggered an immediate response within the Ministry which then alerted its field teams to act upon the concern.
This initiative, among many others, highlights Qatar's commitment to protecting its biodiversity and its wildlife.
