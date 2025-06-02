Temporary Closure At Mesaimeer Intersection
Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a closure at the Mesaimeer Intersection for those coming from the Mesaieed Road towards the Al Wakra Road.
The number of lanes will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes for four days starting from Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12am as shown on the map, in order to carry out some necessary maintenance work.
During the closure period, which is coordinated with the General Traffic Department, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra Road should use the remaining lanes to reach their destination as indicated on the map.
-
Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election
Amir sends congratulations to President of Italy
Environment Ministry rescues distressed falcons, provides veterinary care
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment