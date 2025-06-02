Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Closure At Mesaimeer Intersection

2025-06-02 06:02:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a closure at the Mesaimeer Intersection for those coming from the Mesaieed Road towards the Al Wakra Road.

The number of lanes will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes for four days starting from Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12am as shown on the map, in order to carry out some necessary maintenance work.

During the closure period, which is coordinated with the General Traffic Department, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra Road should use the remaining lanes to reach their destination as indicated on the map.

MENAFN02062025000063011010ID1109624567

