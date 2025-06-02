Temporary Closure At Mesaimeer Intersection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a closure at the Mesaimeer Intersection for those coming from the Mesaieed Road towards the Al Wakra Road.

The number of lanes will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes for four days starting from Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12am as shown on the map, in order to carry out some necessary maintenance work.



During the closure period, which is coordinated with the General Traffic Department, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra Road should use the remaining lanes to reach their destination as indicated on the map.



Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election

Amir sends congratulations to President of Italy Environment Ministry rescues distressed falcons, provides veterinary care

Read Also