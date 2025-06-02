Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Convening Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-06-02 06:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 June 2025

Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 24 June 2025 at 15:30 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

-o0o-

Agenda:

  • Election of member of the Board of Directors.
  • Any other business.

    The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

    Item 1 on the agenda proposes election of Lasse Nyby to the Board of Directors. Information about Lasse Nyby's education, professional experience, independence and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

    Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

    Copenhagen, 2 June 2025

    Nykredit Realkredit A/S
    Board of Directors

    Contact:
    Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

    Appendix 1 – CV of Lasse Nyby

    Lasse Nyby
    Year of birth: 1960
    Non-independent

    • Professional experience
    2000- Chief Executive Officer, Spar Nord Bank A/S
    1995 Joined the Executive Board of Spar Nord Bank A/S
    1986 - 1995 Various positions at Spar Nord Bank A/S
    Education
    Financial services background
    B. Com. (Management Accounting)
    Executive education from Insead
    Directorships and other positions (current)
    Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Chair)
    AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab (Deputy Chair)
    Foreningen AP Pension f.m.b.a. (Deputy Chair)
    Nykredit A/S (Board Member)
    Landsdækkende Banker (Board Member)
    Finance Denmark (Board Member)
    FR I af 16. september 2015 A/S (Board Member)
    Directorships and other positions (previous)
    PRAS A/S (Deputy Chair)

    Attachment

    • Notice to extraordinary general meeting - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 02062025

    MENAFN02062025004107003653ID1109624544

