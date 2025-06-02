Convening Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|Professional experience
|2000-
|Chief Executive Officer, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|1995
|Joined the Executive Board of Spar Nord Bank A/S
|1986 - 1995
|Various positions at Spar Nord Bank A/S
|Education
|Financial services background
|B. Com. (Management Accounting)
|Executive education from Insead
|Directorships and other positions (current)
|Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Chair)
|AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab (Deputy Chair)
|Foreningen AP Pension f.m.b.a. (Deputy Chair)
|Nykredit A/S (Board Member)
|Landsdækkende Banker (Board Member)
|Finance Denmark (Board Member)
|FR I af 16. september 2015 A/S (Board Member)
|Directorships and other positions (previous)
|PRAS A/S (Deputy Chair)
Attachment
-
Notice to extraordinary general meeting - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 02062025
