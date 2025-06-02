2 June 2025

Convening of extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday 24 June 2025 at 15:30 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

-o0o-

Agenda:

The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 1 on the agenda proposes election of Lasse Nyby to the Board of Directors. Information about Lasse Nyby's education, professional experience, independence and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 2 June 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Appendix 1 – CV of Lasse Nyby

Lasse Nyby

Year of birth: 1960

Non-independent