A Glow Of Reassurance: New UK Product Transforms T1D Monitoring At Home

UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing Lewcose : New UK Brand Launches Glowcose - A Sleek, Colour-Changing Light that Visually Displays Glucose Data for Families Living with Type 1 DiabetesA new UK company, Lewcose, has launched to support families living with Type 1 diabetes with the release of Glowcose, a calming, colour-changing light that makes blood sugar levels visible at a glance.Designed for use at home, Glowcose connects to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and reflects real-time blood sugar levels through ambient light - no screens, numbers or alerts. It's a quiet visual layer of reassurance for parents, carers and children managing T1D.“Glowcose felt like something our family had been waiting for,” said Paul McCaw, Founder and Director of Lewcose.“We didn't want another medical-looking device. We needed something that helped us live with diabetes - not around it. Glowcose fits into our home, it helps our son Lewis understand what's happening with his body, and it gives us peace of mind without having to constantly reach for a phone.”Paul, a father of three from Lisburn, launched Lewcose after months of broken sleep, worry and alarm fatigue. Like many parents of children with T1D, he was waking throughout the night to check glucose levels - a routine that meant unlocking phones, opening apps, working out ranges and reacting in the dark.“Now I can glance at the soft glow coming from Lewis's room. The colour tells me everything. If it's green, he's in range. If it's red or purple, I know what to do. I don't even need to get out of bed unless I have to.”Glowcose turns complex data into simple colour. For families, that means one less thing to decode in the middle of the night, and one more way to feel calm and in control.How Glowcose WorksGlowcose syncs with CGM data via Wi-Fi - with no range-limited Bluetooth. As long as there's an internet connection, the device updates every five minutes using a progressing colour scale:Red = lowGreen = in rangePurple = highUsers can customise both their glucose target ranges and the colours that represent them. With no alarms or screens, the device becomes part of daily routines - whether in a child's bedroom, kitchen, school bag or shared space.Glowcose isn't a medical device. It's a lifestyle companion designed to reduce the emotional toll of managing diabetes. It doesn't replace CGM data - it reflects it, adding a calm, visual layer of reassurance.Product OptionsStarter Pack – One unit for individual useFamily Kit – Two units synced to one CGM, ideal for use across multiple rooms, caregivers, or environments such as schools and clubsAbout LewcoseLewcose was founded by Paul McCaw, a parent of a child with Type 1 diabetes. The company exists to make daily life with diabetes feel less overwhelming, one glow at a time. Rooted in family experience and real-world challenges, Lewcose aims to bring practical, beautifully simple solutions to the people who need them most.Glowcose is available now at .Media Contact:Paul McCawFounder/Director...Tel: 07908 016794

