Trying To Benefit Friends Abroad: BJP's Sinha Accuses Cong Over Questions On 'Op Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for questioning India's 'Operation Sindoor', and suggested that the party seems to be attempting to benefit its 'foreign allies'.

Speaking to IANS, Tuhin Sinha said,“The way the Congress party is repeatedly creating doubts about our achievements in 'Operation Sindoor', it certainly seems that it is trying to benefit its friends abroad.

"The Congress keeps asking the same question: How many losses did we suffer? What were our casualties? Prime Minister Modi has already responded, and our party has also addressed this seriously. If the Congress wants a clearer answer, it will have to wait.”

He claimed,“This is the same Congress party that has never celebrated Pakistan's defeats. On May 10, a list was released of Pakistan Air Force air bases that were destroyed by our armed forces. Yet, did we ever see the Congress party celebrate that victory?"

He questioned, "The Congress must decide whose side it is on. Why is it so eager to know our losses when the entire world has acknowledged this as a major achievement and a significant victory for India?”

Sinha further addressed the controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump's comments, which Congress has frequently referenced.

“Trump has been changing his statements repeatedly. India's position is clear - this was a bilateral conversation limited to the DGMO level, after which a ceasefire was announced. There is no role for any third party. If a third party gives a statement contrary to our official stance, the Congress should trust its own government and its DGMO rather than mislead Indian citizens with irresponsible remarks," he told IANS.

On the Congress' demand for a special session of Parliament, Sinha questioned the urgency.

“Why is the Congress so restless? The Monsoon Session will begin in less than a month. What is the need for a special session now? Do they want to use it to make statements that become headlines in the Pakistani media? Are they aiming to benefit their foreign friends with such remarks? This is a direct question to Mallikarjun Kharge.”

He added,“All the necessary information regarding the strikes has already been shared multiple times. Even Congress leaders like Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor have clarified it abroad. So, the Congress should stop misleading the country.”

On the Murshidabad violence, Sinha professed,“Many pieces of evidence have now emerged proving that the violence was sponsored by Mamata Banerjee's party. It is appropriate to call it 'state-sponsored terrorism.' During the time of the violence, the Waqf law was becoming an issue, and Mamata Banerjee was inciting the Muslim community against it. She even claimed she would not allow anti-terror laws to be implemented in Bengal. Under what law does she have the right to block central legislation in a state? No state has this authority.”

He further added,“By making such statements, Mamata Banerjee was indirectly encouraging those involved in the violence. A committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court has also provided supporting evidence. Whenever the deployment of BSF in Murshidabad is discussed, Mamata Banerjee openly opposes it. One of our party workers approached the High Court, after which BSF was deployed under the court's order.”

Sinha questioned Banerjee's opposition to central security forces.

“Why does she hate the BSF? Is it because they're preventing illegal migration from Bangladesh? Her apparent intention to alter Bengal's demographic profile is deeply concerning. Many unanswered questions remain regarding the Murshidabad violence. It is alarming that such incidents, involving Trinamool leaders, have become common in Bengal's border districts.”

Reacting further on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Sinha pointed out recent actions taken post 'Operation Sindoor'.

“In the last few weeks, BJP-ruled states have deported thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Gujarat alone deported many. Similar actions are underway in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and even Odisha.”

However, he criticised Opposition-ruled states for inaction.

“States governed by the INDIA bloc are actively settling illegal Bangladeshis. The Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand is heavily impacted, yet the Hemant Soren government shows no interest in tackling it. In fact, illegal immigrants are grabbing tribal lands with the state's support,” he claimed.

He warned that illegal migration poses a significant threat.

“After 'Operation Sindoor', elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh may resort to proxy warfare. The presence of illegal migrants within our borders is a serious national security concern. BJP governments are taking decisive action, and we expect the same from Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and other INDIA bloc leaders. This is a national issue. No political compromise can be accepted when it comes to India's security," he concluded.