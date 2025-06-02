403
Russian MPs suggest salaries for housewives
(MENAFN) Russian lawmakers have introduced a draft law aimed at providing monthly financial support to homemakers, acknowledging domestic tasks like caregiving and child-rearing as full-time labor. The bill, submitted to the State Duma on Monday by members of the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), proposes payments equal to the regional living wage to improve the financial stability of low-income families.
For 2025, the subsistence minimum in Russia is set at 17,733 rubles ($197), reflecting a 14% increase from 2024 and based on median income data for the first time. The proposed benefits would be available to able-bodied, non-working individuals who manage household duties, including caring for children over 1.5 years old, disabled children, or family members needing constant care. Applicants must prove that their household income does not exceed twice the local subsistence level.
MP Yaroslav Nilov, who submitted the bill, emphasized that household chores such as cleaning, cooking, and caregiving are vital social work deserving compensation. He added that the payments could positively affect Russia’s demographic challenges and help support low-income families.
The bill highlights that domestic responsibilityes are usually performed by women, making it difficult for them to balance family care with paid employment. Initially, the payments would be granted for six months, with the possibility of extension. The program excludes newly naturalized citizens who have not lived in Russia for at least five years and those registered as self-employed under the professional income tax system.
