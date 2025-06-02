Movemaker And Alcove Launch US$200K Open-Source Initiative To Establish Secure Contract Library For Aptos Developers

Creating a Gold Standard for Truly Trustworthy, Reusable, and Auditable Infrastructure with the Aptos Move Secure & General Purpose Base Library

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movemaker , Aptos' official Chinese-speaking community, and alcove , the first Asia-based Move developer organization, today announced the launch of the Aptos Move Secure & General Purpose Base Library , an open-source initiative to standardize and strengthen the Aptos smart contract ecosystem. The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over on-chain security and fragmented development practices in the Web3 space.

Backed by an initial US$200,000 in seed funding from Movemaker , the initiative will create a rigorously audited, reusable library of smart contract modules – covering critical areas such as access control, upgrade tools, DeFi primitives, and utility functions. The project aims to mirror the role of OpenZeppelin in the EVM ecosystem while leveraging the unique technical advantages of Move and Aptos, including resource-oriented programming, strong typing, and parallel execution.

"Despite Move's inherent safety, we've seen developers repeatedly rebuild essential modules with varying quality and minimal audit coverage," said Kaito, Core Contributor at Movemaker . "This project aims to eliminate duplication, improve security, and accelerate dApp development by providing a trusted foundation for all Aptos developers."

The initiative is open to all Aptos builders and will be governed through transparent, community-led development on GitHub, incorporating automated testing, formal verification via Move Prover, peer reviews, and bounty incentives.

A full suite of tools and support will be provided for developers:



Core Module Library : Reusable components including access control, module upgrades, DeFi primitives, and security utilities.

Multi-language SDKs : Support for TypeScript, Python, Rust, Go, etc., to simplify on-chain operations.

Standardized APIs : Easier blockchain data access and interaction interfaces for app developers.

Developer Tooling Support : VS Code plugins, CLI extensions, debugging tools, and more for a better coding experience. Templates and Example Projects : Ready-to-use boilerplates to help you build your own dApps quickly.

Developers can review details of the proposal and submit a PR here:

The Aptos Move Secure & General Purpose Base Library initiative welcomes contributions from project teams, independent developers, and security experts to collaborate together and help shape a robust, reusable foundation for the future of Move-based smart contract development.

About Movemaker

Movemaker is an official community organization authorized by the Aptos Foundation, jointly launched by Ankaa and BlockBooster, focused on developing and expanding the Aptos ecosystem within Chinese-speaking regions. As Aptos' official representative in the region, Movemaker has received multi-million-dollar support and resources from the Aptos Foundation and is committed to building a diverse, open, and thriving ecosystem by connecting developers, users, capital, and partners.

From DeFi and AI to payments, stablecoins, and RWA, Movemaker supports the deployment of innovative applications and drives real-world connections for Aptos technology. As a key bridge for Aptos in Asia, Movemaker combines local narratives with global vision to inspire more developer participation in the ecosystem.

About alcove

alcove is the first Chinese-speaking Move developer community in Asia, co-built with the Aptos Foundation, focused on supporting developers in building the next generation of Web3 applications using Move. The community brings together a large number of developers experienced in Move low-level development, contract security, and tooling-and has contributed practical expertise to numerous Aptos projects.

SOURCE HASHPALETTE (APTOS LABS)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED